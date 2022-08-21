Selena Gomez Bonds With Little Sister Gracie, 9, At Olivia Rodrigo Concert

Selena Gomez and her adorable little sister Gracie Elliot Teefey smiled to each other while singing along to 'Driver's License,' in a throwback video.

By:
August 21, 2022 11:20AM EDT
View gallery
Selena Gomez arrives at the American Music Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles 2019 American Music Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Nov 2019
Positano, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - The American singer Selena Gomez goes green spotted on her summer holidays accompanied by the Italian–Canadian film producer Andrea Iervolino. The pair made their way to an awaiting boat as Selena was spotted armed with bags in hand ever the gentleman Andrea helped Selena onto the boat. Pictured: Selena Gomez - Andrea Iervolino BACKGRID USA 7 AUGUST 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Capri, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - American Singer Selena Gomez takes a stroll through town as she browses the shops during her holidays in Capri, Italy. Selena out with her sequinned dress was seen with friends popping into the Prada designer store, as a rather smart-looking Italian–Canadian film producer Andrea Iervolino in his suit jacket joined Selena on the shopping spree. *Shot on August 3, 2022* Pictured: Selena Gomez BACKGRID USA 5 AUGUST 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez, 30, made her fans swoon from cuteness when she posted her latest TikTok video! The singer was attending an Olivia Rodrigo concert with her little sister Gracie Elliot Teefey, 9, in the throwback clip, and their sweet bond could clearly be seen. They both smiled to each other as they sat in the crowd and sang along to Olivia’s song “Driver’s License” before little Gracie leaned in for a hug from her older sibling.

@selenagomez

♬ original sound – Selena Gomez

Selena wore a blue Sour Tour bucket hat and a black jacket while Gracie wore a black top and had her hair down. “And I just can’t imagine how you could be so okay now that I’m gone,” they both sang as Olivia’s voice could be heard from the stage. Although Selena didn’t caption the epic clip, her fans couldn’t resist responding to it.

“SELENA AND HER SISTER 🥺🥺,” one follower wrote while another called the moment “so beautiful.” A third follower shared that it will “definitely” be a “core memory that will be with her forever” and a fourth called Selena “the most kind hearted woman in the universe.” Others shared hugging and heart emojis.

Selena Gomez, Gracie Teefey
Selena Gomez and Gracie Teefey pose at an event together. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

This isn’t the first time Selena has showed fans the sweet relationship she has with her little sister, who shares the same mom as the pop star. In Mar., she posted two photos of her and Gracie snuggling each other while posing for the camera and called the tot “forever my favorite human” in the caption. Like her recent video, the post got a lot of loving and supportive comments from fans.

In addition to going to concerts or having casual hangouts with Gracie, Selena sometimes spends time with her at professional events. The “Wolves” crooner attended the Frozen 2 premiere with her little mini me and they both wore gorgeous matching dresses that went along with the movie’s theme. They posed on the red carpet while holding hands and it was one of the most memorable moments of the day.

More From Our Partners

ad