Selena Gomez Bonds With Little Sister Gracie, 9, At Olivia Rodrigo Concert

Selena Gomez, 30, made her fans swoon from cuteness when she posted her latest TikTok video! The singer was attending an Olivia Rodrigo concert with her little sister Gracie Elliot Teefey, 9, in the throwback clip, and their sweet bond could clearly be seen. They both smiled to each other as they sat in the crowd and sang along to Olivia’s song “Driver’s License” before little Gracie leaned in for a hug from her older sibling.

Selena wore a blue Sour Tour bucket hat and a black jacket while Gracie wore a black top and had her hair down. “And I just can’t imagine how you could be so okay now that I’m gone,” they both sang as Olivia’s voice could be heard from the stage. Although Selena didn’t caption the epic clip, her fans couldn’t resist responding to it.

“SELENA AND HER SISTER 🥺🥺,” one follower wrote while another called the moment “so beautiful.” A third follower shared that it will “definitely” be a “core memory that will be with her forever” and a fourth called Selena “the most kind hearted woman in the universe.” Others shared hugging and heart emojis.

This isn’t the first time Selena has showed fans the sweet relationship she has with her little sister, who shares the same mom as the pop star. In Mar., she posted two photos of her and Gracie snuggling each other while posing for the camera and called the tot “forever my favorite human” in the caption. Like her recent video, the post got a lot of loving and supportive comments from fans.

In addition to going to concerts or having casual hangouts with Gracie, Selena sometimes spends time with her at professional events. The “Wolves” crooner attended the Frozen 2 premiere with her little mini me and they both wore gorgeous matching dresses that went along with the movie’s theme. They posed on the red carpet while holding hands and it was one of the most memorable moments of the day.