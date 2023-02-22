Lady Gaga Calls Selena Gomez ‘Beautiful’ After She Wishes She Was As ‘Pretty’ As Bella Hadid

In one of those moments that may explain why Selena Gomez gave up Instagram, the Only Murders in the Building star posted a story to her TikTok on Feb. 21. Using the Bella Hadid face filter on the app, Selena, 30, lip-syncing to the viral sound where the model says, “So, my name – my name is Bella Hadid.” Selena captioned the video, “I wish I was as pretty as Bella Hadid,” prompting Lady Gaga to come in with the self-esteem boost. “You look and are beautiful inside and out,” wrote Gaga, 36, adding that Selena was “one of my favorite ladies alive.”

Lady Gaga left a comment under Selena Gomez’s latest post on TikTok ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9k81EqtK5P — Lady Gaga Now 🃏 (@ladygaganownet) February 22, 2023

The comment isn’t the first time that Gaga and Selena have interacted. They famously met up at the 2016 American Music Awards after Gaga shed a tear when Selena spoke about her mental health struggles while accepting the award for Favorite Female Artist. Gaga later shared a hug between her and Selena on her Instagram. “So dope I got to hang with the biggest rockstar of the night,” wrote Gaga. “(Ya, know besides Sting and Green Day) …the girl with the biggest prize of all, a BIG Heart that she shares with the world.”

Selena followed up the first Bella Hadid video with one in which she attempted to recreate the viral sound. “Instead, this is me,” said Selena. “I accidentally laminated my brows too much.” After a pause, Sel looked into the camera and said, “My Name is Selena Gomez… see, it doesn’t even sound sexy.” She gave up and went back to her day, while some fans marveled over how small Hollywood is (after all, Selena dated The Weeknd for ten months after his tumultuous, on-again/off-again relationship with Bella.)

The Gaga boost is a prime example of why Selena has deleted all other social media. “The only thing I have on my phone is TikTok because I find it to be a little less hostile,” she said when speaking to Vanity Fair about her decision to hand her Instagram account over to her assistant. “There are wonderful things about social media—connecting with fans, seeing how happy and excited they are and their stories. But usually, that’s filtered through [for me now]. I created a system. Everything I do I send to my assistant, who posts them. As far as comments, my team will put together a few things that are encouraging.”

When asked what Selena last watched on TikTok, she admitted to being “kind of a nerd” when it came to her FYP. “I love making funny videos. I’ll get recipes and makeup ideas and hair ideas.”