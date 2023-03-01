Kim Kardashian Showers In A Black Bikini In Throwback Vacation Photos

Amid fans comparing Kim Kardashian's latest look to the late singer Selena Quintanilla, the SKIMS founder shared a few sexy throwback bikini photos on Mar. 1.

March 1, 2023 5:16PM EST
Kim Kardashian enjoyed her summer vacation with baby Saint and North West as they all play in the sand together at Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico North was joined by her baby brother for his first tropical trip in the water together as a family. Kim was having fun on the ground with the baby as she and her daughter spent some quality time together all in their summer swimwear.
Kim Kardashian spotted in a bikini after filming KUWTK in Malibu.
Kim Kardashian does a bikini photo shoot on the beach in Florida, with her best friend Larsa Pippen.
Image Credit: BACKGRID

In Kim Kardashian‘s latest Instagram post, the billionaire transported herself to a previous tropical vacation and modeled a tiny black bikini in an outdoor shower. “search for soul,” she captioned the revealing photos. In the carousel, The Kardashians star leaned her head back as the water glistened in the sunlight. Kim not only rocked the sexy swimsuit, but she also styled it with gold ankle bracelets and a dainty gold chain along her waist.

Soon after the 42-year-old shared the post with her 346 million followers, many of them flooded the comments section with compliments on her vacation look. “WOWWWW!”, one admirer gushed, while another joked, “Ok. Let me put this crossiant [sic] down.” Others couldn’t help but admire the sleek outdoor shower and seemingly tropical location. “Need the link for that shower head plz thank you,” a separate fan wrote, while a fourth added, “wake up, babe. new kim k thirst traps just dropped.”

The black bikini post comes amid many of the SKIMS founder’s fans comparing her red Dolce & Gabbana look to the late singer Selena Quintanilla. After Kim shared a video of her sequined crop top and skirt, via TikTok, many of her fans couldn’t help but point out that she appeared to be channeling the “Como la Flor” hitmaker. “Giving Selena for some reason to me,” one person wrote, while another agreed and added, “Selena Quintanilla vibes.” Selena originally rocked the sequined bra look numerous times in the 1990s and has since become synonymous with the look.

kim k bikini
Kim Kardashian rocked an animal print bikini in previous years. (BACKGRID)

Speaking of a Selena, Kim’s daughter, North West, 9, recently was spotted having a playdate with Selena Gomez‘s little sister, Gracie, 9, on Feb. 26. The adorable girls took to TikTok to showoff their “homemade pasta” making skills and had the joy of cooking in Kim’s lavish kitchen. North and her latest bestie appeared to have all the fun and were covered with flour by the end of their cooking. Many were surprised to see Kim’s mini-me spending time with Selena’s little sis, as there is currently an ongoing rumored feud between Kim’s sister, Kylie Jenner, 25, and the Disney Channel alum.

Kim shares her daughter, North, and here three other children: Chicago, 5, Psalm, 3, and Saint, 7, with her ex-husband and rapper, Kanye West, 45. The SKKN by Kim founder and Ye were previously married from 2014 until they finalized and settled their divorce in Nov. 2022. Although the Yeezy designer and his former wife were in love for nearly seven years, Kim ultimately called it quits and filed for divorce in Feb. 2021. They both continue to co-parent their children and maintain an amicable relationship for the kids.

