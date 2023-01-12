Kim Kardashian Rocks Tiny Black Bikini For Sexy Selfie As Kanye West Dates Mystery Woman

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram in a tiny black bikini from inside a sauna, just after her ex-husband was seen out with a mystery woman!

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
January 12, 2023 6:45PM EST
View gallery
Kim Kardashian enjoyed her summer vacation with baby Saint and North West as they all play in the sand together at Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico North was joined by her baby brother for his first tropical trip in the water together as a family. Kim was having fun on the ground with the baby as she and her daughter spent some quality time together all in their summer swimwear.Mandetory mention of "Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico"Ref: SPL1336080 180816 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian spotted in a bikini after filming KUWTK in Malibu. Shot on 08/26/2020 Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 27 AUGUST 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Miami Beach, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* Kim Kardashian does a bikini photo shoot on the beach in Florida, with her best friend Larsa Pippen. The group appeared startled when they noticed the paparazzi and they quickly covered up and left the beach with their photographer. Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Larsa Pippen BACKGRID USA 16 AUGUST 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: DAME / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: MEGA

After her ex-husband was snapped in Beverly Hills with a mystery woman on Jan 9, Kim Kardashian was still doing what she does best — bikini selfies! Following Kanye West‘s restaurant date with an unidentified blonde beauty, the SKIMS maven, 42, took to Instagram to share a steamy selfie from inside a sauna! “It’s not always rainbows and butterflies…sometimes it’s rainbows and saunas,” she captioned the two pics. The first selfie showed Kim rocking a black string bikini as she puckered up alongside a pal, who wore a red bikini. In the second pic, the mom of four went solo, combing back her hair with one hand as she posed for the snap. Kim pulled her hair back for a candid look. And of course, her makeup glam was on point even inside the sauna, with a pink shade of lipstick and perfectly appointed eye makeup.

Longtime pal Paris Hilton led the parade of followers who poured into the comments section to react, with simple heart eye and flame emojis. “Brows on fleek but you know that,” commented one fan, while another remarked, “Looking Beautiful Happy new year.” Others noted Kim’s newly single status, with one writing, “Ready to mingle kinda energy.”

Indeed, she’s had quite a year. After splitting with the rapper, 45, Kim dated comedian Pete Davidson, 29, for nine months before calling it quits in August of 2022. In November, she finalized her divorce with the increasingly erratic Ye, with the Yeezy fashion mogul paying out $200k/month in child support for their shared children North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

Amid all that, Kanye dated a string of models while causing controversy with a White Lives Matter t shirt stunt, anti-semitic rants via twitter, and several public attacks on Kim’s family members via Instagram. A source told HollywoodLife that she’s distancing herself from him after all the drama.

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian (MEGA)

“After everything Kanye has done lately and all the controversial remarks and stances he’s taken, Kim just wants to distance herself as much as humanly possible from all this drama surrounding Kanye,” they told HL EXCLUSIVELY for an October 2022 report. “Kim has told him she wants nothing to do with him when he acts like this, but Kanye doesn’t seem to care.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad