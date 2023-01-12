Kim Kardashian Rocks Tiny Black Bikini For Sexy Selfie As Kanye West Dates Mystery Woman

After her ex-husband was snapped in Beverly Hills with a mystery woman on Jan 9, Kim Kardashian was still doing what she does best — bikini selfies! Following Kanye West‘s restaurant date with an unidentified blonde beauty, the SKIMS maven, 42, took to Instagram to share a steamy selfie from inside a sauna! “It’s not always rainbows and butterflies…sometimes it’s rainbows and saunas,” she captioned the two pics. The first selfie showed Kim rocking a black string bikini as she puckered up alongside a pal, who wore a red bikini. In the second pic, the mom of four went solo, combing back her hair with one hand as she posed for the snap. Kim pulled her hair back for a candid look. And of course, her makeup glam was on point even inside the sauna, with a pink shade of lipstick and perfectly appointed eye makeup.

Longtime pal Paris Hilton led the parade of followers who poured into the comments section to react, with simple heart eye and flame emojis. “Brows on fleek but you know that,” commented one fan, while another remarked, “Looking Beautiful Happy new year.” Others noted Kim’s newly single status, with one writing, “Ready to mingle kinda energy.”

Indeed, she’s had quite a year. After splitting with the rapper, 45, Kim dated comedian Pete Davidson, 29, for nine months before calling it quits in August of 2022. In November, she finalized her divorce with the increasingly erratic Ye, with the Yeezy fashion mogul paying out $200k/month in child support for their shared children North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

Amid all that, Kanye dated a string of models while causing controversy with a White Lives Matter t shirt stunt, anti-semitic rants via twitter, and several public attacks on Kim’s family members via Instagram. A source told HollywoodLife that she’s distancing herself from him after all the drama.

“After everything Kanye has done lately and all the controversial remarks and stances he’s taken, Kim just wants to distance herself as much as humanly possible from all this drama surrounding Kanye,” they told HL EXCLUSIVELY for an October 2022 report. “Kim has told him she wants nothing to do with him when he acts like this, but Kanye doesn’t seem to care.”