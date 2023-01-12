Kanye West Eats With Mystery Woman As He’s Photographed For 1st Time In Weeks

Kanye West and a mystery blonde were seen having a meal together in Beverly Hills, after the controversial rapper briefly retreated from the spotlight.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
January 12, 2023 8:21AM EST
Kanye West
View gallery
Kanye West'Jimmy Kimmel Live' TV show, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Aug 2018
Kanye West heads to a meeting in Sherman Oaks after church. Kanye was seen wearing an oversized American flag bomber jacket. 27 Nov 2022 Pictured: Kanye West. Photo credit: @CelebCandidly/ Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA921309_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Santa Monica, CA - Kanye West better known as Ye, 45, is spotted leaving Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi after having dinner with singer Ray J in tow and a few other friends in Santa Monica. Pictured: Kanye West BACKGRID USA 27 NOVEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: TPG / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: @CelebCandidly / MEGA

Kanye West, 45, was seen with a mystery woman on January 9, marking the first time the rapper appeared in public in weeks. Ye and the blonde woman were pictured chatting it up while enjoying a meal inside the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills, as seen in this new photo. TMZ reported that the duo “seemed quite comfortable together,” fueling speculation that this still-unidentified woman is Kanye’s new romantic companion.

Kanye West
Kanye West (Photo: @CelebCandidly / MEGA)

This wasn’t the first time Kanye’s been seen with this woman. The two were photographed holding hands when they walked into the Waldorf the day before their lunch date, on January 8, according to TMZ. The publication claimed that Kanye may have moved out of his home and is now temporarily living at the Waldorf.

One of the last times Kanye appeared in public was on December 5, when he attended his son Saint West‘s 7th birthday party at his ex Kim Kardashian‘s house. Kanye reportedly spent “several hours” at his ex-wife’s home for the party, which took place nearly a week after their divorce was finalized. Kanye completely disappeared after the party and wasn’t seen at all through Christmas and New Years.

Kanye West
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian (Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

As fans know, Kanye has experienced widespread criticism for antisemitic remarks he’s made on social media and in podcast interviews. He notably said on Alex Jones’ Infowars podcast that he “likes Hitler.” Ye’s controversial actions have led to him being temporarily suspended from Twitter and losing partnerships with major companies like Adidas, GAP, and Vogue.

Throughout this controversy, Kim, 42, has had to navigate co-parenting her four kids — North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — with Kanye, which has not been easy for the reality star. She cried on the Angie Martinez Podcast during an hour-long sit-down interview in December and admitted that co-parenting with Kanye is “really f***n hard.”

Kim also said, “I am hanging on by a thread and I know that I am so close to that not happening, but while it is still that way. I will protect that to the end of the earth as long as I can.” The Kardashians star also claimed that none of her children are aware of Kanye’s anti-semitic controversy. “They’re just not on social media. They don’t see stuff,” she said. “When stuff’s going down like I protect stuff like the TVs and the content that is going on.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad