Kanye West Eats With Mystery Woman As He’s Photographed For 1st Time In Weeks

Kanye West, 45, was seen with a mystery woman on January 9, marking the first time the rapper appeared in public in weeks. Ye and the blonde woman were pictured chatting it up while enjoying a meal inside the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills, as seen in this new photo. TMZ reported that the duo “seemed quite comfortable together,” fueling speculation that this still-unidentified woman is Kanye’s new romantic companion.

This wasn’t the first time Kanye’s been seen with this woman. The two were photographed holding hands when they walked into the Waldorf the day before their lunch date, on January 8, according to TMZ. The publication claimed that Kanye may have moved out of his home and is now temporarily living at the Waldorf.

One of the last times Kanye appeared in public was on December 5, when he attended his son Saint West‘s 7th birthday party at his ex Kim Kardashian‘s house. Kanye reportedly spent “several hours” at his ex-wife’s home for the party, which took place nearly a week after their divorce was finalized. Kanye completely disappeared after the party and wasn’t seen at all through Christmas and New Years.

As fans know, Kanye has experienced widespread criticism for antisemitic remarks he’s made on social media and in podcast interviews. He notably said on Alex Jones’ Infowars podcast that he “likes Hitler.” Ye’s controversial actions have led to him being temporarily suspended from Twitter and losing partnerships with major companies like Adidas, GAP, and Vogue.

Throughout this controversy, Kim, 42, has had to navigate co-parenting her four kids — North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — with Kanye, which has not been easy for the reality star. She cried on the Angie Martinez Podcast during an hour-long sit-down interview in December and admitted that co-parenting with Kanye is “really f***n hard.”

Kim also said, “I am hanging on by a thread and I know that I am so close to that not happening, but while it is still that way. I will protect that to the end of the earth as long as I can.” The Kardashians star also claimed that none of her children are aware of Kanye’s anti-semitic controversy. “They’re just not on social media. They don’t see stuff,” she said. “When stuff’s going down like I protect stuff like the TVs and the content that is going on.”