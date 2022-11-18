Kanye West Wears Head To Toe Adidas Outfit 3 Weeks After Company Dropped Him: Photo

Similarly to how Kanye West hasn't gotten over Kim Kardashian, the Yeezy creator rocked some Adidas gear despite the company kicking him to the curb for his Antisemitic views.

While some people would throw out their ex’s clothing after a breakup, Ye (fka Kanye West) is not one of those types. While Ye, 45, hung out with right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos on Thursday (Nov. 17) at The Beverly Hills Hotel. In photos obtained by TMZ, Ye wore items from his Balenciaga x Adidas collection, specifically a black sweatshirt and white crossover bag, while drinking a bit of bubbly from a champagne glass. Ye’s wardrobe choice comes roughly three weeks after Adidas cut ties with West over his antisemitic remarks, resulting in a financial freefall that knocked Ye off Fobes’ billionaires’ list.

West arrogantly boasted that he could “say antisemitic sh-t, and Adidas cannot drop me” during his now-infamous (and now-deleted) Drink Champs podcast. Adidas took that bet and issued a statement on Oct. 25. “Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness,” the company said, adding that they would be “immediately” “terminating” its relationship Ye and ending all production of Yeezy products.

The breakup kicked off a domino effect. GAP, who terminated its partnership with Ye in September 2022, said they were pulling all the leftover Yeezy Gap products from the floor and putting YeezyGap.com offline. Footlocker also “instructed our retail operators to pull any existing product from our shelves and digital sites.”

With all the brands cutting ties with West, Forbes reported, “the superstar rapper no longer has a place on the Forbes billionaires’ list now that his lucrative deal with Adidas is over.” Ye first joked about having to “cut ties” with himself following his string of antisemitic remarks. Later, he wrote a message to Ari Emanuel, the CEO of the entertainment and media agency Endeavor, who pleaded with businesses to ditch Ye for his rhetoric.

“Ari Emanuel, I lost 2 billion dollars in one day and I’m still alive,” wrote West. “This is love speech. I still love you. God still loves you. The money is not who I am. The people is who I am.”

