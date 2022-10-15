Kanye West Goes For Solo Ice Cream Date After North’s Game Amid Reports Kim Isn’t Talking To Him

Kanye enjoyed his ice cream in a graphic tee and Balenciaga x Crocs rain boots after leaving North's basketball game, where Kim was also in attendance.

Kanye West was spotted treating himself to an ice cream cone following his daughter North’s basketball game on Friday, Oct. 14 in Calabasas, CA. The “Famous” rapper looked to be enjoying his solo date while rocking a graphic tee, which appeared less controversial than his recent “White Lives Matter” one, black jeans and a pair of Balenciaga x Crocs rain boots. Kanye’s ex Kim Kardashian was also in attendance at North’s game amid reports she is not speaking with him following his recent social media attacks on her family, according to TMZ.

Kanye West enjoyed an ice cream cone after his daughter North’s basketball game in Oct. 2022. (BACKGRID)

Over the last few weeks, Kanye has slammed Kim’s parenting, blasted Khloe Kardashian after she stood up for Kim, and dragged everyone from Gigi Hadid to Hailey Bieber in the wake of the “White Lives Matter” shirt backlash. He has also had his Instagram and Twitter accounts suspended after making anti-Semitic posts. Amid all this, the outlet said Kim has “totally removed herself from the situation with Kanye” and won’t answer his calls.

The reporting comes as our source EXCLUSIVLY told HollywoodLife that Kim is trying not to associate with Kanye. “After everything Kanye has done lately and all the controversial remarks and stances he’s taken, Kim just wants to distance herself as much as humanly possible from all this drama surrounding Kanye.” The insider added, “Kim has told him she wants nothing to do with him when he acts like this, but Kanye doesn’t seem to care.”

A second source told HollywoodLife that the KarJenners are finally done with his antics. “Kim’s family feels like they have been down this road with Kanye before and every single time that they forgive him he goes and throws them all under the bus again,” the insider said. “But this time is different.”

The source went on to say that Kim has been “leaning” on her family, but it’s hard for them “because they have their own individual pain that he caused them.” They continued, “On one hand, they know he is the father to her kids and she has to co-parent with him. They are aware of his past struggles and are trying to be copasetic, but it is almost to the point where that is impossible.”

