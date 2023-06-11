North West, 9, Holds Hands With Stepmom Bianca Censori At Dad Kanye’s 46th Birthday: Photos

Kanye West celebrated his big 46th birthday party with two very important ladies in his life on Saturday night. The “Famous” rapper was joined by new wife Bianca Censori, 28, and his eldest child, daughter North West, 9, whom he shares with his ex Kim Kardashian, for a fun surprise soiree in Los Angeles. North was even spotted holding hands with Bianca as they arrived at Kanye’s kickback.

The young fashionista rocked a graphic sweatshirt, shorts and black rubber boots for the birthday bash. She also had a “series of painful-looking scrapes on her face,” which were said to be makeup, as North likes to experiment with FX looks, per TMZ. Bianca, meanwhile, kept a smile on her face as she held North’s hand and stomped her way to the shindig in a black leather trench coat and matching high heeled boots.

A fan video (below) caught Kanye lip syncing to his own song “Off The Grid” while North held up a movie camera to capture it with Bianca looking on from the side. While TMZ noted that none of the Kardashians were present at the party, the source also reported A-listers Chloe Bailey and Ty Dolla Sign were in attendance. It was also said that the partygoers enjoyed tables full of sushi on naked models. A kid-friendly fest, it would appear.

North West currently recording Kanye singing Off The Grid (possible music video?? 😭) the lady by North is his wife Bianca Censori pic.twitter.com/FApbAWVfhq — Yeezyrih (@Yeeezyrih) June 11, 2023

North and Bianca looked quite comfortable with each other, which shouldn’t come as a surprise, as they have hung out before. In late March, they were spotted enjoying a day at Universal Studios amusement park together. A few days before, the duo met up with Kanye for a church session in Los Angeles. And in January, the trio took over Nobu in Malibu.

As fans know, North has had a bit of time to get to know her stepmom, with Kanye and Bianca secretly marrying in the beginning of 2023. The entertainer and the Australian architect reportedly took their red-hot romance to the luxurious Armangiri resort for a honeymoon, as well.

At the time, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Kanye’s ex Kim, who finalized their divorce on Nov. 29, 2022, was unbothered by the union. “Kim does not care what he does with his romantic life, as long as he keeps up his duties as a father to their kids. Kim has known Bianca for several years, as Bianca started working with Kanye while he was still married to Kim,” the insider said. “The kids may have met her while she was working with Kanye, as she was at several work-related events that Kim was also at.”

According to the final settlement obtained by HollywoodLife, Kim and Kanye will get joint custody with “equal access” to their 4 children — North, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — and Kanye will pay Kim $200,000 a month in child support.