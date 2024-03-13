Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Spotted Together at His Album Listening Party

It looks like all is cordial between Kanye West, his wife, Bianca Censori, and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. Kim, 43, and Bianca, 29, were spotted standing next to each other at Ye’s recent album listening party, according to a now-viral social media video. In the clip, the Kardashians star is seen enjoying the music while Ye’s wife is spotted leaning on the barricade alongside her.

While it’s unclear whether or not the women talked at the event, many social media users are pointing out that their hangout appeared amicable.

“Kim & ye getting they issues resolved [sic],” an X user tweeted on Wednesday, March 13. “The love of your life being cool w/ your soulmate >>” another chimed in. A separate person tweeted a photo of a person pointing to a sign that read “therapy” while writing in their post, “Y’all expecting them to be some sort of rivals need this.”

Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori were spotted watching Ye's 'Vultures' listening party together in San Francisco pic.twitter.com/EtIeZk3QNK — The Culture Vault (@DaCultureVault) March 13, 2024

The reality TV star also brought her and Ye’s children along for the night. The ex-spouses — who were married from 2014 to 2022 — share kids North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm West.

Kim and Bianca’s apparently friendly hangout contradicts past rumors and reports, which claimed that the SKKN founder couldn’t stand Bianca. Considering that the model has been spotted spending time with her husband’s children on a few occasions suggests that the “Stronger” rapper, 46, and Kim have maintained some civility despite their past woes.

As for Bianca, she has made headlines over the past year for the revealing, unique outfits that she wore during various outings with Ye. Not only that, but a previous report also sparked speculation among fans that Ye and Bianca’s relationship was on the rocks.

In November 2023, The U.S. Sun reported that Bianca and Ye split allegedly because of tensions between her family and the Yeezy designer.

“Her family has never been a fan of Ye, and those close to her have questioned whether marrying him was the right decision,” the outlet reported at the time. “He is a very difficult person to be around and work for, and Bianca has been one of the most patient people ever to deal with him. She’s been all about Ye.”

Nevertheless, it appears the “Heartless” artist and the Yeezy employee’s marriage is going strong since they wed in late 2022. Meanwhile, Kim has been single since she broke up with her most recent ex-boyfriend, Pete Davidson, over the summer of 2022. She has been romantically linked with a few famous names, though, including Odell Beckham Jr., but the Hulu personality has not publicly addressed the rumors.