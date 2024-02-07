Kim Kardashian & Odell Beckham Jr.’s Romance is ‘Getting Serious’: Report

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr.‘s private romance has been “getting serious,” according to a new report. The reality star, 43, and NFL player, 31, have reportedly been dating behind the scenes and a source revealed they’re looking forward to the future.

“They’re getting serious,” the source told Us Weekly. “Odell’s personality is much more private” than Kim. They also added that they are “trying to figure out the next steps.”

“Their relationship has been blossoming longer than people thought — for like a year,” a second source said while also revealing that the reported lovebirds are now considering going public with their romance.

Kim and Odell first sparked romance rumors in September 2023 and another source told Page Six that they were “hanging out casually” following his breakup with girlfriend Lauren “Lolo” Wood. Another insider, however, claimed they were friends and hanging out in mostly group settings.

Kim and Odell caused further romance speculation in November 2023, when they were seen at a party following the CFDA Awards. “[Kim and Odell] talked the whole night with [Fanatics mogul] Michael Rubin,” an eyewitness said at the time. “It was the three of them together. It didn’t seem flirty at all.”

Last weekend brought on another sighting of Kim and Odell in the same place. They reportedly attended JAY-Z’s Grammy party in West Hollywood, CA on Friday night. TMZ claimed there was a private moment between the two in a parking garage, but it hasn’t been confirmed and it’s unclear if they left the party together.

If Kim’s romance with Odell, who plays for the Baltimore Ravens, is a real thing, it would be the second time she’s been romantically linked to an NFL player. Back in 2007, she dated New Orleans Saints player Reggie Bush. The athlete appeared on her family’s reality show, The Kardashians, until they broke up in 2010. Some of Kim’s most recent romances include her ex-husband Kanye West, whom she was married to from 2014 until 2022, and Pete Davidson, whom she dated for a year after her split from Kanye.