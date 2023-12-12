Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Carries Chicago West in Rare Photos With His Kids

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock/Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are spending some quality time with his kids ahead of the holidays. In new photos, Bianca, 28, can be seen holding Kanye, 46, and Kim Kardashian’s third child, Chicago West, 5, as they made their way to Kanye’s Vultures album launch on December 11 in Miami.

Chicago, rocking an adorable all-denim outfit, had her arms around her dad’s new wife as they walked through a pack of people. Chicago’s older siblings, North, 10, and Saint West, 8, led the way. Kanye and Kim’s youngest child, Psalm West, 4, was not with the rest of his siblings in The Magic City.

Kanye followed closely behind his wife and kids. The “Gold Digger” rapper had his face mostly covered. Bianca wore a leather trenchcoat and red snakeskin boots for the outing.

Kanye and Bianca’s anniversary is coming up this month. The couple first went public in January 2023, but they secretly married on December 20, 2022. Kanye and his new wife had been spotted out a number of times over the past year, with Bianca wearing a plethora of jaw-dropping outfits. From covering herself with a pillow to rocking a fluffy headpiece covering her eyes, Bianca has never been afraid of a risky look.

The couple’s relationship reportedly hit a major road bump in October 2023. The U.S. Sun reported that Bianca and Kanye were “taking a break” after Bianca’s friends staged an intervention. Bianca’s family has “never been a fan” of Kanye and her loved ones have “questioned whether marrying him was the right decision.”

As breakup rumors swirled around Kanye and Bianca, they were seen at a party together in Dubai around the Thanksgiving holiday. They’ve continued to defy all split accusations over the last few weeks. Now they’re putting on a united front with Kanye’s kids as the rapper releases his joint alum with Ty Dolla Sign. The album is set to be released on December 15.