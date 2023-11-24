Kanye West & Wife Bianca Censori Are Spotted Together in Dubai Amid Breakup Rumors

Image Credit: Shutterstock

It appears that Kanye “Ye” West and Bianca Censori are still going strong despite breakup rumors that surfaced earlier this month. The 46-year-old rapper was seen with his arm around Bianca at recent a party, which reportedly took place in Dubai.

According to a fan’s Instagram video that was posted on November 23, the couple were spotted smiling and laughing while chatting with other partygoers. In a separate clip, they were seen watching other guests dance in the middle of the room. Ye was wearing an all-black outfit, while Bianca stunned in a metallic bikini top and a white miniskirt.

Multiple social media users were elated to see the spouses together. One commented, “Wait is this recent? I hope so, I kept hearing they were [taking] a break! They good???”

Last week, The U.S. Sun reported that the “Stronger” artist and the architectural designer were “taking a break” due to her family’s concerns about their relationship.

“Her family has never been a fan of Ye, and those close to her have questioned whether marrying him was the right decision,” a source told the outlet on November 17. “Kanye said they’ve been taking a breather since mid-October, and his only focus right now is the music. He’s really keen to get this new record out with Ty Dollar $ign.”

The insider pointed out that Bianca “has been one of the most patient people ever to deal with him” and has “been all about Ye.” However, the source explained that the “relationship has taken its toll on her a bit, with everyone having their opinion” even though Ye “has been a lot happier and more focused with her around.”

The news came one month after a separate report claimed that the Grammy Award winner had a “set of rules” for the Yeezy employee to follow. “Kanye has a set of rules for Bianca, which includes never speak and wear what he wants her to wear,” an insider told Daily Mail in October. “She is also required to eat certain food items and to work out even though Kanye doesn’t work out.”

Ye and Bianca reportedly tied the knot in late 2022, surprising fans everywhere because the “Jesus Walks” rapper had just finalized his divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian.