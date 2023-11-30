Kanye West and Bianca Censori Attend a Dubai Fashion Party With a Stuffed Animal in Tow

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock/Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com/Shutterstock

It was the perfect night for Kanye “Ye” West and his wife, Bianca Censori, to make a fashion statement. The couple — who are seemingly going strong despite split rumors — were spotted attending an event in Dubai, where Bianca carried a stuffed animal to match her outfit.

In a video published by TMZ on November 30, Ye, 46, was seen arriving at the event wearing a long black coat with matching pants and shoes. As for Bianca, she showed up in a beige mini dress with a matching shapka on her head and knee-high heeled boots. As they strolled into the party, Bianca carried a stuffed animal that matched the color of her stylish ensemble.

Last week, the couple were seen attending another event in Dubai, where they indirectly squashed breakup rumors. According to multiple social media videos, Ye and Bianca had their arms around each other and were enjoying the party together, seemingly happy in they relationship.

However, multiple outlets have reported trouble in paradise between the Yeezy designer and the company’s Head of Architecture. On November 17, the U.S. Sun reported that Ye and Bianca were taking a break from their relationship.

Kanye West and Bianca arriving tonight at the Vogue Arabia dinner. pic.twitter.com/TAPRZgAn4d — YEFANATICS (@yefanatics) November 29, 2023

“Kanye said they’ve been taking a breather since mid-October and his only focus right now is the music,” an insider told the publication. “He is a very difficult person to be around and work for, and Bianca has been one of the most patient people ever to deal with him. She’s been all about Ye.”

The source continued, “He has been a lot happier and more focused with her around, but I think the relationship has taken its toll on her a bit, with everyone having their opinion. …. She may go back to him for the album launch. She loves the lifestyle, but I think it’s clear her family and friends would rather she didn’t.”

The outlet also noted that Bianca’s family were “never a fan of Ye, and those close to her have questioned whether marrying him was the right decision.”

One month prior, Daily Mail acknowledged that Bianca’s inner circle was concerned about her marriage with Ye. A separate source told the outlet on October 6, “A few of her friends were finally able to reach her, but she wasn’t interested in talking, nor was she interested in anyone’s concerns for her.”

Nevertheless, neither Ye nor Bianca has publicly addressed the claims. The two have been married since they secretly tied the knot in late 2022, shortly after Ye finalized his divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian.