Kanye West’s Wife Wears See-Through Nude Lace Leggings & Black Bra During Outing

Kanye “Ye” West and his wife, Bianca Censori, have been out on the town, and she has been dressed to impress. During their most recent outing together, the 29-year-old architect was seen wearing a long-sleeved, beige-colored romper with small matching high heels.

Per a social media video circulating via X on Friday, April 5, Bianca and Ye, 46, were laughing and smiling as they walked through a local shopping center in Los Angeles. Bystanders in the video took the moment to record the A-list couple as they strolled together. However, the fashion from their latest day out didn’t compare to one from earlier this week.

Two days prior, Bianca was reportedly spotted wearing see-through, nude-colored, lace leggings with matching pump heels and a black bra. Bianca covered her apparently exposed midsection with a black clutch. She and Ye were photographed walking into Gigi’s in Los Angeles on Wednesday, April 3, according to photos published by Daily Mail. For his part, Ye wore an all-black outfit — a hoodie and baggy pants with matching sneakers and sunglasses.

Last month, the same outlet reported that Bianca’s father, Leo, wanted to have a “sit-down” with Ye to discuss the provocative outfits he’s seen his daughter wearing since she married the “Jesus Walks” rapper in 2022. From sheer pants to revealing mini dresses, the Australia native has made headlines for her style choices.

“Kanye has been invited to go to Australia, and Bianca is hesitant to allow this to happen because she knows how her father will react,” an insider told the publication in March. “Her dad still plans to have a sit-down with Kanye, and Leo will not be intimidated by Kanye’s power or control. No one is expecting this to be all rainbows and family portraits.”

The source also pointed out that Bianca’s mother, Alexandra, flew out to the U.S. to “see for herself” what kind of relationship the Yeezy employee has with Ye. In the end, the insider claimed that Alexandra witnessed Ye’s “intimidating” demeanor.

“Yes, Bianca dressed provocatively while her mother was there, but it was nothing in comparison to some of the outfits she has worn prior to and since the visit,” the source concluded, noting that Bianca was “hesitant” to deal with her father’s alleged frustration over the situation.”

Ye and Bianca have not visited Australia since the report surfaced.