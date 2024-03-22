Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori’s Family Reportedly Feels the Rapper Is ‘Intimidating’

Kanye “Ye” West‘s marriage to Bianca Censori is still going strong, but the duo have reportedly been facing one problem: her family. Last year, a report surfaced claiming that Bianca’s relatives were concerned about her relationship with the 46-year-old rapper. Now, it appears that her father, Leo, is stepping in and wants to hash things out with Ye.

“Kanye has been invited to go to Australia, and Bianca is hesitant to allow this to happen because she knows how her father will react,” Daily Mail reported on Thursday, March 21. “Her dad still plans to have a sit-down with Kanye, and Leo will not be intimidated by Kanye’s power or control. No one is expecting this to be all rainbows and family portraits.”

According to the outlet’s source, the 29-year-old architect’s dad doesn’t appreciate the risqué outfits she’s been photographed wearing. Some of the most notable fashion pieces have been see-through ensembles, braless tops and mini dresses.

Bianca Censori was hard to miss in an eye-catching, fully sheer ensemble with ultra-thin clear straps. However, she made sure to strategically hold her hands to cover her areas during a date night with Kanye West at Saffy's.#backgrid #binacacensori #kanyewest pic.twitter.com/lncSgY28n1 — backgridus (@BackgridUS) March 18, 2024

The outlet also reported that Bianca’s mother, Alexandra, recently visited Bianca and felt that Ye has an “intimidating” demeanor.

“Bianca’s mom had to see for herself after Bianca told her family she has this under control,” the insider explained. “This has been a wonderful opportunity for Alexandra to get to spend time with Bianca and assess the situation for herself.”

The source also claimed that Alexandra believed that she could “save her daughter” from her current situation, but “this is not the case.”

Kanye west and wife Bianca steps out in style 🥺 pic.twitter.com/vFM7uWWFT5 — BaLoX (@ukange_davidx) March 19, 2024

“Kanye has started to turn things around since the release of Vultures in the sense that he is not going off on as many unhinged rants,” the source pointed out, referring to Ye’s past social media activity. “He also knows how to sweet talk a mom.”

Nevertheless, Daily Mail reported that Bianca’s dad was “not necessarily pleased with his wife’s visit to see their daughter because he feels like she enabled Bianca to continue doing what she is doing.”

“Yes, Bianca dressed provocatively while her mother was there, but it was nothing in comparison to some of the outfits she has worn prior to and since the visit,” the insider continued, noting that Bianca is “hesitant” to deal with her father’s alleged frustration over the situation.

Bianca and Ye privately wed in December 2022, shortly after he finalized his divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian. .