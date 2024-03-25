Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Stuns in Blue Backless Lace Bodysuit on Movie Date

Kanye “Ye” West and Bianca Censori stepped out for another Los Angeles date recently, and they reportedly hit the movies! The rapper, 46, was seen in social media clips wearing an all-black ensemble, while his wife, 29, stunned in a light blue backless bodysuit with white lace tights.

The Yeezy architect completed her look with a pair of white high heels, as she and the “Stronger” rapper were photographed at The Grove in L.A. over the weekend. She also ditched the bra for her aquamarine outfit — a fashion choice she’s been making as of late. Bianca also tied her hair back in a neat bun.

Ye and Bianca’s outing comes just three days after a report surfaced, claiming that the model’s family isn’t thrilled with her husband. The two have been married since December 2022.

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori dares to bare in strapless blue bodysuit – after covering up for outing with his daughter North@DailyMailUK @kany pic.twitter.com/140hGXZ40h — Alishasilver (@Alishasilver001) March 25, 2024

On March 21, Daily Mail reported that Ye “has been invited to go to [Bianca’s home country] Australia, and Bianca is hesitant to allow this to happen because she knows how her father will react. Her dad [Leo] still plans to have a sit-down with Kanye, and Leo will not be intimidated by Kanye’s power or control. No one is expecting this to be all rainbows and family portraits.”

The outlet also reported that Bianca’s mother, Alexandra, had paid her daughter a visit earlier this year. According to the insider, Alexandra wanted to “assess” Bianca’s “situation.”

“Bianca’s mom had to see for herself after Bianca told her family she has this under control,” the source noted. “This has been a wonderful opportunity for Alexandra to get to spend time with Bianca and assess the situation for herself.”

Although the insider acknowledged that Ye “has started to turn things around since the release of Vultures in the sense that he is not going off on as many unhinged rants,” Bianca’s dad reportedly still wants to hash out his alleged grievances over his daughter’s fashion changes.

“Yes, Bianca dressed provocatively while her mother was there, but it was nothing in comparison to some of the outfits she has worn prior to and since the visit,” the insider concluded.

Last year, a separate report surfaced, alleging that Bianca’s family was concerned about her marriage to the “Heartless” artist. Ever since the two went public with their romance, Bianca has worn risqué fashion pieces, from see-through tops to miniskirts.