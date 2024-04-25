Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Vacationed With Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid, Donna Kelce Says

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift managed to pull off a private vacation with a few famous friends. According to Donna Kelce, her son and the Grammy winner recently got away with Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper.

While attending QVC’s Age of Possibility summit in Las Vegas on April 24, Donna, 71, revealed to PEOPLE that the Kansas City Chiefs player sent a photo from Carmel-by-the-Sea, Calif., where he and Taylor, 34, were enjoying the beach with Bradley, 49, and Gigi, 29.

Donna also revealed that during the getaway, Travis, 34, realized Bradley would be appearing at the same QVC event as his mom.

According to the publication, Bradley attended with his food truck, Danny and Coops Philly Cheesesteak. Donna greeted him by sharing, “Travis told me you were going to be here.”

While Donna wished Travis could also be part of the event, she revealed he is filming Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?, a new game show spinoff of Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? that will soon stream on Prime Video.

Donna teamed up with QVC to be part of the network’s Quintessential 50, a group of inspiring females who exemplify the possibilities for women over the age of 50. Kathie Lee Gifford, Queen Latifah, Jennie Garth, Martha Stewart and Sandra Lee are some of the familiar faces who will also “offer fresh thinking to inspire and demonstrate all the possibilities that this time of life offers for women.”

While Donna may be staying busy, Taylor is enjoying plenty of quality time with Travis before her Eras world tour picks up again in May. In addition to enjoying a private beach getaway, the couple previously attended the Coachella Music Festival where they enjoyed performances from Ice Spice, Bleachers and other artists.

“I love live music, I don’t get enough of it in my life,” Travis said on the April 17 episode of his “New Heights” podcast. “I just like going to events, going places where people are seeing all these talented people in the world, I just like to experience that type of s***. That’s the one thing that I really enjoy about Coachella is that it’s not just one genre of music genre.”

In March, the pair were also able to soak up the sun and enjoy the NFL offseason by visiting the Caribbean. “They vacationed in the Bahamas for several days,” a source told PEOPLE of the trip. “It was a much-needed break for both of them. They very much enjoyed it. They are so happy together.”