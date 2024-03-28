 Taylor Swift Holds Hands With Travis Kelce During Bahamas Vacation – Hollywood Life

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Sweetly Hold Hands During Romantic Bahamas Getaway: Photos

The "All Too Well" singer and Super Bowl champion both enjoyed some fun in the sun as they had a romantic vacation in the Caribbean.



March 28, 2024







“Grab your passport and my hand!” Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoyed some beautiful weather during a romantic vacation to the Bahamas. Before the Midnights singer, 34, sets out on the next leg of her “Eras Tour” in May, she and Travis, 34, spent some quality time in the Bahamas in mid-March. New photos of the two of them showed Taylor and the tight end holding hands during a sunny day down by the water.

The photos, which you can see here (via E! News), were taken on March 20 during their Bahamas vacation, and they looked like they had a lovely time. The pair could be seen walking down some steps and onto a dock on a sunny day, and they looked ready for some well-deserved rest and relaxation! Taylor rocked a cropped tank top, which appeared to have a pink design on it, and some white high-waisted short-shorts. She completed the look with a pair of shades and a beige baseball cap. Travis rocked a white t-shirt and blue shorts with a tie-dye design on them. He also had his own pair of shades on as he held the popstar’s hand.



The pair have been dating since the tail end of 2023, and now that Travis’ football season is over and Taylor has some downtime between tour dates, it seems like they’re making the most of their time together! Besides their recent vacation, the two of them were spotted out for a lunch date at the hotspot eatery Nobu in Malibu over the weekend. They also reportedly had a private workout session together at a Los Angeles gym after their date, according to a report from Daily Mail. 

Both Travis and Taylor have been enjoying an amazing 2024 so far! Travis won his third Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs in February. Taylor has also picked up again on her epic “Eras Tour.” During a recent run of shows in Singapore, Travis also flew out to support her.

