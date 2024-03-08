Travis Kelce Dances to Girlfriend Taylor Swift’s Singapore Performance in New Video

The boy on the football team showed up! After landing in Singapore earlier this week, Travis Kelce was seen attending Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour concert on Friday, March 8, and he and his friends were seen vibing throughout the night.

In one viral social media clip shared via X, Travis, 34, was spotted rocking out to Taylor’s performance of “Look What You Made Me Do.” In another video, the athlete danced to “Ready for It.” All in all, it’s clear that the Kansas City Chiefs player is Taylor’s biggest fan.

According to various videos across the internet, Taylor, 34, sang her signature shout-out to her beau while singing “Karma.” Rather than sing the original lyric, “Karma is the guy on the screen / Coming straight home to me,” she sang, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs,” which she has done at several other Eras Tour shows so far.

Throughout the week, Swifties anxiously waited to see Travis roll up to Taylor’s show in Singapore. Last month, he attended her concert in Sydney, Australia. In November 2023, the Super Bowl champion flew to South America to watch the international pop icon perform. He even accompanied her dad, Scott Swift, at the time.

No matter where they are in the world, Travis and Taylor have made it clear that they’re the ultimate jet-setting lovebirds. Although they quietly began dating over the summer of 2023, fans didn’t get confirmation of their romance until the “Love Story” artist attended her first Chiefs game in September 2023. From then on, she flew out to Kansas City and other states to cheer Travis and his team on.

In February, Taylor pulled off a difficult feat to support her boyfriend — flying all the way from Tokyo to Las Vegas. One day before the Super Bowl kicked off in Vegas, she performed an Eras Tour show in Japan. Travis expressed his amazement at his girlfriend’s travels upon greeting her after his team defeated the 49ers.

“Thank you for coming, baby. Thank you for the support,” the football tight end said as he hugged Taylor on the field following the Super Bowl. “How did you do that? Thank you for coming. Thank you for making it halfway across the world.”

During her previous TIME “Person of the Year” interview, Taylor explained that she and Travis always planned to support each other’s endeavors.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” the Grammy Award winner said. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”