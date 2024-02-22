Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Have a Date at the Zoo After He Flies to Australia to Be With Her

It didn’t take long for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to reunite just before her Eras Tour kicks off in Australia. One day after the 34-year-old football star flew out to Sydney, he and the pop star, 34, were spotted on a date together at the Sydney Zoo.

Local outlet news.com.au shared a video and photos of the pair on Thursday, February 22. In a now-viral clip, Travis and Taylor had their arms wrapped around each other while they strolled through the zoo. They dressed for the warm climate, with the “Love Story” hitmaker wearing blue shorts and a pink tank top, and the Super Bowl champion sporting a black T-shirt, red shorts and a white baseball cap.

📹| @SabrinaAnnLynn with Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce today at the Sydney Zoo 🇦🇺.pic.twitter.com/rhGeby8LqN — Sabrina Carpenter All-News 💌 (@SCANews_) February 22, 2024

While walking through the zoo, Taylor and Travis took selfies together and held hands during their private tour. They even fed the kangaroos, according to 9News.

This appeared to be Taylor’s second time visiting the Sydney hotspot. Just before her boyfriend arrived in Australia, the “Lover” singer was spotted at the zoo with her entourage in tow. She is scheduled to perform the first of four back-to-back shows at Accor Stadium on Friday, February 23. She will close out her stop in Australia on Monday, February 26, then jet over to Singapore.

Earlier this month, Taylor came out to support Travis at the February 11 Super Bowl. Swifties wondered whether she was going to make it at the time since she had just finished a show in Tokyo one day prior. Even Travis was surprised that the Grammy Award winner pulled off the long trip to Kansas City. He was heard thanking Taylor in a video shared by the NFL for “making it halfway across the world” to see him play against the San Francisco 49ers.

“Thank you for coming, baby. Thank you for the support,” the football tight end gushed while kissing and embracing his girlfriend. “How did you do that? Thank you for coming. Thank you for making it halfway across the world.”

The high-profile pair have made it a point to support each other’s careers ever since they started dating over the summer of 2023. That September, Taylor attended her first Chiefs game of the season, followed by many more. As for Travis, the athlete flew to South America in November 2023 to watch Taylor perform. He was seen in fan-captured social media clips singing along to Taylor’s music next to her dad, Scott Swift.