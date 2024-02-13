Travis Kelce Thanks Taylor Swift For ‘Making It Halfway Across the World’ in Super Bowl Video: ‘You’re the Best, Baby’

 Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s Super Bowl Convo Heard in New Video – Hollywood Life

February 13, 2024
Travis Kelce knew his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, went through great lengths to see him complete at the Super Bowl. The NFL has released a new video of the pair embracing and gushing over each other, and the football tight end, 34, was heard thanking the pop star, 34, for traveling “halfway across the world” from Tokyo to Las Vegas for him. 

“Thank you for coming, baby. Thank you for the support,” Travis was heard saying as he hugged Taylor in the video that the league tweeted on Tuesday, February 13. “How did you do that? Thank you for coming. Thank you for making it halfway across the world.” 

The clip ended with Travis saying, “You’re the best, baby,” while Taylor hugged him on the field. 

Taylor’s attendance at the February 11 game was a viral question around the internet in the weeks leading up to the Chiefs vs. 49ers match. Swifties wondered if she could pull off such a long trip in a short amount of time, as she had just performed in Japan the day before Super Bowl LVIII had kicked off. 

As expected, cameras caught glimpses of Taylor in her suite watching the game. She was seen a few times watching intently alongside friend Blake Lively in addition to her family and Travis’ family. After the Chiefs defeated the 49ers in their second consecutive Super Bowl win, Travis and Taylor celebrated at an after-party. 

Clips of the pair dancing to Taylor’s hits — including “Love Story” and “You Belong With Me” — spread on social media. While the “Cruel Summer” singer enjoyed the night with her boyfriend, she also revealed in a new TikTok post that her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, tagged along with their daughter to a jam-packed club. 

accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life

“Accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life,” the Grammy Award winner captioned the post, while also writing across the full clip, “It’s a friends and family party they said. Bring your parents they said.” Throughout the video, fans saw Travis making a funny face for the camera and Taylor’s mom and dad sipping their drinks for the night out. 

Taylor and Travis’ romance has become one of the most popular topics among sports fans and music listeners, alike. Many Swifities have tuned into the Chiefs’ football games to catch a glimpse at their favorite pop star. Although a handful of critical sports fans have expressed their disappointment at Taylor’s presence, she hasn’t let the online bullies affect her relationship with Travis. 

