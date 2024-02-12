Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Kiss While Dancing to ‘Love Story’ at Super Bowl After-Party: Watch

It’s a love story, baby just say yes! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce danced and kissed to her hit song “Love Story” at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl afterparty in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11. In a video shared on Twitter, the 34-year-old stars show off their dance moves as a techno version of the song plays at the party. Taylor then leans in to her boyfriend and they share a romantic kiss. Taylor had on a black sparkly jacket for the afterparty, while Travis wore a plain black shirt.

📹| Not them dancing to Love Story and then kissing 😭 pic.twitter.com/fJGEfM9l7y — Taylor Swift Updates 🤍 (@swifferupdates) February 12, 2024

In another video from the party, Travis dances behind the DJ booth to a remix of Taylor’s song “You Belong With Me.” The tight end throws his hands in the air as he recites the lyrics to the romantic track. A second video, taken from a different angle, shows Taylor pointing to Travis when “You Belong With Me” comes on in the club. Taylor had a drink in her hand and was in the middle of the crowd a bit of distance away from her beau.

📹| Travis really appreciated "You Belong With Me" tonight 😄 pic.twitter.com/nrIzrdZ57d — Taylor Swift Updates 🤍 (@swifferupdates) February 12, 2024

Taylor pointing to Travis and singing along to her remix of You Belong With Me at the #Chiefs celebratory #SuperBowl after party! 🫶🥹🏈 via @DaynaRoselli pic.twitter.com/5fZkAOGLn2 — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) February 12, 2024

Taylor went to Super Bowl LVIII to cheer on Travis and the Chiefs. The “Cruel Summer” singer sat in a private suite with her pals Blake Lively and Ice Spice, and she had so many epic reactions throughout the game. She went on the field with Travis’ mom Donna Kelce to celebrate after the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in overtime. Taylor and Travis passionately made out on the field in front of the cameras. Taylor also had a huge smile on her face as she watched Travis gave his victory speech.

Taylor flew out of Tokyo, Japan, where she was performing in her Eras Tour, just one day ahead of the Super Bowl. She was previously at the Chiefs’ AFC Championship game on January 28, where the couple similarly packed on the PDA on the field afterwards. The two stars even proclaimed their love for each other as cameras captured the moment two weeks before the Super Bowl.

Including the Super Bowl, Taylor went to 13 Chiefs games since September to support her man. Taylor and Travis have proven that no matter where they are in the world, they will make time to be there for each other. Travis even flew out to South America in late 2023 to cheer on his girlfriend at one of her concerts. The athlete could not attend the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 4 with Taylor because he was preparing for the Super Bowl, but he did show Taylor support after she won Album of the Year for her 2022 album, Midnights.

“She’s unbelievable,” he said before predicting his own upcoming win, per PEOPLE. “I told her I’ll have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with hardware, too.”