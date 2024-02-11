Taylor Swift Passionately Kisses Travis Kelce on the Field After Super Bowl LVIII Victory

In their most epic relationship moment yet, Taylor Swift, 34, was spotted celebrating on the field with boyfriend Travis Kelce, 34, after the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on February 11. In photos you can see here, the popstar and her two time Super Bowl champ passionately made out on the field. Taylor shed her red jacket and took Travis’ face into her hands for the sweet moment, and Travis appeared thrilled with the breathless PDA. A throng of onlookers and cameras closed in on them during their sweet, globally accessible moment — a sharp contrast from Taylor’s ultra-private past relationships.

In other photos, she was spotted snuggling up to Travis’ mom Donna Kelce, and holding her hand after the big win. In overtime, the Chiefs emerged victorious against the San Francisco 49ers, 25-22, with Patrick Mahomes throwing the winning touchdown.

Taylor flew out of Tokyo, Japan, where she was performing in her Eras Tour, just one day ahead of the big game. She was spotted early in the game on Sunday in a private suite alongside mom Andrea Swift, BFF Blake Lively, and pal Ice Spice. Also in the star-studded suite was Travis’ brother Jason Kelce, who faced off against one another in last year’s Super Bowl, and Jason’s wife Kylie Kelce.

Taylor looked stunning in an all-American ponytail, her signature red lipstick, and a #87 necklace in support of her guy. She slayed a black corset top with matching black pants with chic crystal studded slits, and a red WEAR by Erin Andrews bomber jacket emblazoned with the KC Chiefs logo.

She's here. Taylor Swift has arrived at Allegiant Stadium for Super Bowl LVIII. pic.twitter.com/dYGYpt2dQ0 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 11, 2024

The moment wasn’t altogether unexpected. Since they went public in October of 2023, they’ve been putting their love on display with sweet PDA appearances all over the world. In fact, when the Chiefs emerged victorious after the AFC Championship game on January 28, propelling them to the Super Bowl for the second year in a row, Taylor rushed to the field to plant enthusiastic hugs and kisses on Travis. Both proclaimed their love for each other as cameras captured the moment.

Both Taylor and Travis seem to be at the pinnacle of their respective careers. Just one week before Super Bowl LVIII, Taylor attended the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles solo in a sweeping white strapless gown. There, she managed to capture a coveted win for Album of the Year for her 2022 album, Midnights, the fourth AOTY in her career. She also took home Best Pop Vocal Album for the album.

Travis later gushed over the big wins. “She’s unbelievable,” he said before predicting his own upcoming win, per PEOPLE. “I told her I’ll have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with hardware, too.”