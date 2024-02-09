Kylie Kelce Reveals Why Her Daughters Are Skipping Travis’ Super Bowl Game

Jason Kelce will be at the Super Bowl to cheer on his brother, Travis Kelce, but his daughters won’t be there to root for their uncle. Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce, explained in a new interview why she is keeping their daughters, Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett, home during this weekend’s big game.

“They will be at home,” she told PEOPLE during an interview that was published on Thursday, February 8. The mom of three added that she would rather keep the kids at home “as long as Dad’s not playing” and explained her reasoning.

“I think it’s a little bit controversial, but even during regular season games, I don’t take the girls to every game. They’re still very young,” Kylie pointed out about Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 11 months. “A stadium with thousands of people can be overwhelming, and there’s three of them. It can get hectic, it’s just a lot.”

Having said that, Kylie wants to ensure that her little ones are comfortable while also supporting their uncle, 34, as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, February 11.

“The thought of traveling cross-country with them [while] Jason’s going to be super busy, and putting them in maybe a stressful environment, isn’t ideal,” Kylie emphasized. “We think they’ll be much, much happier to see Uncle Trav on the TV because it’ll be easier to see him, and they can cheer him on that way.”

Since she loves to “do things that set [her kids] up for success,” Kylie noted, “The goal of the day is to just cheer on the Chiefs and make sure that we cheer hard enough that Uncle Trav can feel the energy and he can put that right onto the field.”

The Super Bowl isn’t the only family event that the Kelces have planned, though. Over the next few weeks, Kylie said, they’ll be celebrating Bennett, Wyatt and Elliotte’s birthdays together. As a new face of LINDOR, Kylie quipped that “there will be chocolate involved” at the girls’ party.

“We have Benny first. And we’ll probably just get her some cake that she can smash into,” Kylie said about her daughter Bennett. “She hasn’t really gotten the chance to eat sweet treats yet, so it’ll be a funny moment when she finally gets some frosting. Then, Ellie has already been talking about what kind of cake she wants, and we’re leaning towards a dinosaur cake. It’s not the first dinosaur cake we’ve had in the house, so I think we can do this.”