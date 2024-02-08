How to Watch the Super Bowl 2024: All the Ways You Can Tune In

Super Bowl LVIII is going to be one for the books. The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will face off on Sunday, February 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. But that’s not all! Usher will take the stage for the halftime show after Reba McEntire, Post Malone, and Andra Day all perform during the pre-game. Oh, and there’s a good chance Taylor Swift will be at the game cheering on Travis Kelce and the Chiefs. Football lovers and the “Swifties” will all be tuning into the game.

Below is everything you need to know about how to watch the 2024 Super Bowl.

What Channel Is the Super Bowl On?

Super Bowl LVIII will be airing on CBS. The game alternates airing between the four main network channels (ABC, NBC, FOX, and CBS) on television each year.

What Time Does the Super Bowl Start?

Super Bowl LVIII will kick off at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT. A Super Bowl typically lasts 3 to 3.5 hours, barring the game doesn’t go into overtime. Usher’s halftime show is expected to start sometime between 8 and 8:30 pm ET.

Is Nickelodeon Showing the Super Bowl?

CBS isn’t the only television channel airing Super Bowl LVII! Nickelodeon is treating young viewers to a SpongeBob SquarePants-themed alternate telecast called Super Bowl LVIII Live from Bikini Bottom. It will feature enhanced graphics and advanced augmented reality.

A press release from Nickelodeon for their Super Bowl coverage reads, “For the first-time ever, characters from SpongeBob SquarePants will join the telecast live, with an animated SpongeBob SquarePants (voiced by Tom Kenny) and Patrick Star (voiced by Bill Fagerbakke) joining CBS Sports analyst Nate Burleson and play-by-play announcer Noah Eagle live in the booth to call the game. Sandy Cheeks (voiced by Carolyn Lawrence) will make her sideline reporting debut, while Larry the Lobster (voiced by Mr. Lawrence) provides live commentary. NFL Slimetime’s Young Dylan and Dylan Schefter will also report live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. Dora the Explorer (voiced by Diana Zermeño) and Boots (voiced by Asher Colton Spence) help explain penalty calls during the game.”

How to Stream the Super Bowl Online

You can still watch the Super Bowl even if don’t have cable! Super Bowl LVIII will stream on Paramount+. You can also sign into your TV provider on CBS.com or CBS Sports apps to watch the game.