Taylor Swift Lands in U.S. After 12-Hour Flight for Super Bowl: Photos

Taylor Swift just finished her last of four epic shows on her Eras Tour in Tokyo, Japan, and headed to Super Bowl LVIII to watch her boyfriend Travis Kelce play football, according to the Associated Press via Daily Mail. The singer, 34, apparently rushed out of the Tokyo Dome, where her concerts took place, to nearby Haneda Airport, where she hopped on a private jet to make the 12-hour, 9000-mile trip to Los Angeles, CA to make it in time for the big game. Travis and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates will be going up against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The doting girlfriend apparently landed in L.A. on Saturday afternoon, giving her plenty of time to get to Las Vegas by Sunday. She was photographed being hidden by an umbrella as she stepped off her private jet, which many fans tracked throughout the long journey.

Taylor’s trip to the Super Bowl comes after she showed up to many of Travis’ games this season to cheer him and his teammates on. The lovebirds began dating last summer and haven’t been shy about publicly supporting each other whenever they get a chance. In addition to Taylor’s attendance at the NFL games, Travis has attended a few of his girlfriend’s shows and even sang along to many of her hits.

During the Chiefs’ AFC Championship game two weeks ago, Taylor joined Travis’ family and friends to support and headed down to the field to congratulate him with a kiss and hug after the team’s win. She then celebrated Grammy wins at the Grammy Awards last weekend and Travis praised her at a press conference shortly after. “She’s unbelievable. I told her I’ll have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with hardware, too,” he told PEOPLE, referring to the upcoming Super Bowl.

When Taylor’s not attending Travis’ games, she’s working hard on her music. The talented songwriter just announced her brand new album, The Tortured Poets Department, which will be released on April 19.