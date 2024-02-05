Travis Kelce Talks Taylor Swift’s Grammy Wins in Sweet New Comments: ‘She’s Unbelievable’

Travis Kelce lavished praise on Taylor Swift after she swept two major awards at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 4. He also promised equal success on his own turf. “She’s unbelievable,” he said during a Monday night interview, per PEOPLE. “I told her I’ll have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with hardware, too.”

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, is of course looking ahead of next Sunday’s Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49s. And Taylor took home Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights at the January 4 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. She also took to opportunity to announce that her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, will drop in April. Travis showed his support for the blonde beauty’s most recent successes by giving a “like” to a photo shared by NPR to Instagram during the big show.

Having both reached career heights within a week of each other, the couple is reportedly now “genuinely happy” in their growing romance. “It’s obvious, isn’t it? They’re genuinely happy together,” a source told PEOPLE after the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship in Baltimore last month. “She’s there to support him and cheer him on, and she’s fit in seamlessly with everyone he loves.”

And his family, the source added, isn’t fazed by Taylor’s massive success. “They don’t see her as ‘Taylor Swift’ the superstar,” the source added. The AFC championship victory, which saw Taylor and Travis sweetly kiss and seemingly declare their love for one another, was a highlight of their relationship and his career.

“It was the best night ever,” the source reportedly told the outlet, adding that his “whole family was so, so excited and riding a high,” after the victory that sends him to the Super Bowl. “Their phones were blowing up all night with congrats,” the insider continued. “The energy on the field was just insane.”