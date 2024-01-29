Taylor Swift Appears to Say ‘I Love You’ to Travis Kelce During Sweet PDA Moment on the Field

The Chiefs vs. Ravens game was an emotional night for both Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. Fans have already seen the viral clips of the pair embracing on the field, but many didn’t notice that Taylor, 34, seemingly told her boyfriend she loves him as they hugged.

According to a tweet from Sunday, January 28, a social media user provided a breakdown of the pop star and the athlete’s conversation after they reunited following the Chiefs’ big win, which secured the team their spot against the 49ers in the Super Bowl.

“How about that one, huh?” Travis, 34, was seemingly heard saying as he hugged Taylor. According to the X user, the “Karma” singer seemingly replied, “I’ve never see you like that. That was insane. I can’t believe it. I love you.” Travis then went up to hug his dad, Ed Kelce, to celebrate the victory.

“how about that one huh”

“what’s up sweetie”

“i’ve never seen you like that”

“that was insane i can’t believe it”

“i love you” *WHEELS SCREECHING CAR CRASHHHH*

Travis’ family members and Taylor all came out to support the football tight end as he and his teammates competed against the Ravens that evening. The group even posed for pictures after the game, basking in the Chiefs’ epic win. Now that Travis’ team is set to be in the Super Bowl, many Swifties are wondering if the “Love Story” artist will attend.

It’s still unclear whether or not she will be there, but her upcoming tour schedule will certainly make it difficult. She will be performing four back-to-back shows as part of her Eras Tour in Japan while the Super Bowl takes place in Las Vegas on February 11.

Nevertheless, she has attended several Chiefs games to support her boyfriend over the past few months — even when she was juggling her hectic schedule amid the South American leg of her worldwide tour.

In fact, Taylor and Travis have proven that, no matter where they are in the world, they will make time to be there for each other. The athlete even flew out to South America in late 2023 to cheer on his girlfriend at one of her concerts. As for the pop icon, Taylor has flown to Kansas City on multiple occasions to reunite with Travis for games and for subsequent date nights.

NFL and music lovers all expect to see the recording artist pop up on camera during the Chiefs’ games. While some have disagreed with the NFL’s recent coverage of her, many true fans are always eager to find out if she’s there in the celebrity suite with Travis’ inner circle.

During Taylor’s December 2023 TIME interview, the “Cruel Summer” singer pointed out that she and Travis try to be present for one another despite being public figures.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Taylor explained to the publication. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”