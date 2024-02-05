Travis Kelce Shows Support for Taylor Swift During Her Grammys Appearance

Travis Kelce showed love for Taylor Swift as she attended the 66th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 4. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, supported Taylor, 34, by liking a photo of her, shared by NPR on Instagram. The post was showing off a bunch of stars’ fabulous looks at the Grammys, but the lead photo was of his girlfriend, as Taylor rocked a long, white dress with black gloves on the red carpet.

In the comment section, tons of Swifties shared their reactions to Travis liking the post. “Liked by Travis Kelce,” one person wrote with heart and star emojis. “Travis liking!! He probably be staring at that photo right now,” another fan commented. “Bravo Taylor. Travis liked,” a Swiftie wrote with a few loving emojis.

While Travis wasn’t able to attend Music’s Biggest Night, Taylor was a major winner at the award show. She took home two awards. First, she won the Best Pop Vocal Album award for Midnights, and as she gave her acceptance speech, she also announced that she’d release her new album The Tortured Poets Department in April. As she got off stage, she shared a post with the album’s cover and a preorder link on social media. Later, she won the coveted Album of the Year award, also for Midnights.

While it was a big night for Taylor, Travis wasn’t able to make it, as he prepares to compete with the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII. Before the show, the tight end had revealed he wouldn’t be able to attend in an interview on The Pat McAfee Show. “I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she’s nominated for, but I think I got practice on Sunday,” he said. “I think Sunday’s a travel day. I know I got practice on Saturday, but Sunday is a travel day. Unfortunately, I’ve got to get ready for this big old Super Bowl that we got in a week.”