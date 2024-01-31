Will Travis Kelce Attend the Grammys as Taylor Swift’s Date? The Answer Revealed

Taylor Swift, 34, is getting ready to attend the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 4, and many people have been wondering if she’ll bring her boyfriend Travis Kelce as her date! The singer made headlines for supporting the Kansas City Chiefs player when he and his teammates earned their spot in the upcoming Super Bowl during their game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. The lovebirds looked as happy as could be, sharing hugs and kisses on the field after the Chiefs’ victory, but we unfortunately it doesn’t look like we’ll see that same PDA at the Grammys due to Travis’ busy football schedule.

“I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she’s nominated for, but I think I got practice on Sunday,” Travis said during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on January 30. “Or, I think Sunday’s a travel day. I know I got practice on Saturday, but Sunday is a travel day. Unfortunately, I’ve got to get ready for this big old Super Bowl that we got in a week.”

Sources told TMZ that Travis will be arriving in Las Vegas, NV, where he’ll play against the San Francisco 49ers during the Super Bowl, on the same day Taylor will be attending the Grammys in Los Angeles, CA. The team will be preparing to hopefully get another win during the big game in two weeks, so the talented songwriter will most likely hit up the awards solo or with friends or family. She is up for six awards, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

After the Grammy Awards, Taylor makes her way overseas to continue her Eras Tour, which was launched last year. She will play shows at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan from February 7-10 and has a small break until she goes to Australia to play more shows starting on February 16. Since she has the break, many people are wondering if she’ll make it to the Super Bowl to support Travis on February 11.

Tokyo is 17 hours ahead of Las Vegas’ time, so it’s very possible the “Red” crooner will be in attendance to cheer her beau and his teammates on. The direct flight time from Tokyo to Sin City is around 12 hours and if she takes a private jet right after her last Tokyo show that Saturday, she could arrive as soon as Saturday night, which is what it would be in the Pacific time zone of the U.S.

Taylor and Travis started dating around July of last year, and haven’t been shy about supporting each other in public. From making appearances at several of Travis’ previous games in Kansas City and other locations, to enjoying dinner dates in New York City, the couple has been spending as much time together as they can.