Travis Kelce Admits He Wishes He Could ‘Go Support’ Taylor Swift at the Grammys in New Interview

Everyone is disappointed that Travis Kelce won’t be at the 2024 Grammy Awards to support Taylor Swift — including Travis himself. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on January 30 and confirmed he cannot go to the award show on Sunday, February 4 in Los Angeles because he’s playing in the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas the following weekend.

“I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she’s nominated for, but I think I got practice on Sunday,” Travis said. “Or, I think Sunday’s a travel day,” the football star continued. “I know I got practice on Saturday, but Sunday is a travel day. Unfortunately, I’ve got to get ready for this big old Super Bowl that we got in a week.”

Travis Kelce on the @PatMcAfeeShow show talking about supporting Taylor at the #GRAMMYs 🥹 He won’t be able to attend due to the Super Bowl. "I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her WIN EVERY SINGLE award that she's nominated for." pic.twitter.com/Vpwz7NrqEL — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) January 31, 2024

Taylor, 34, is nominated for six awards at the upcoming Grammys, all for her work on her tenth studio album, Midnights. Entertainment Tonight confirmed that the “Karma” singer will be at the award show, but she won’t be performing. The outlet claimed that Taylor “will quickly head out from the show and travel to Tokyo, Japan,” where she has four shows from February 7 to February 10.

Travis, meanwhile, is gearing up for the Super Bowl on February 11. The Chiefs are playing against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. While Taylor has a concert in Tokyo the night before the big game, she can technically make it to the Super Bowl thanks to the 17-hour time difference between Nevada and Japan. Fans are expecting her to be at the game to cheer on her man.

Taylor and Travis started dating at the end of the summer, and they haven’t been shy about supporting each other in public. Most recently, Taylor went on the football field to celebrate the Chiefs beating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship on January 28. The couple kissed in front of all the cameras, and Taylor even told her boyfriend, “I love you.”

While there’s been an insane amount of attention of Taylor and Travis, they’ve done their best to enjoy their privacy. While speaking to reporters at a football press conference on January 26, Travis said that the pair aren’t listening to the “outside noise” in their relationship, and are only focused on being “happy” with each other.