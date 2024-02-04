Taylor Swift Stuns in Long, Flowing White ‘Reputation’-Style Dress as She Arrives for the Grammys

Taylor Swift was ready to make the whole place shimmer, as she arrived for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 4. Taylor arrived for the 2024 award show in a long, strapless white gown with a leg slit. Taylor channeled her 2018 album reputation, with a black-and-white look on the red carpet. She completed the look with a pair of long, black gloves and more black-and-white jewelry. She had her hair combed over to the side and looked gorgeous with a red lipstick.

Along with the dress and gloves, Taylor also wore four silver necklaces, one of which had a black charm on it. She also had two earrings, one black and one white, in her ears. The dress definitely had some fans thinking of Taylor’s album reputation, which some fans have been anticipating her to announce the Taylor’s Version of, especially after she changed her profile picture on social media to black-and-white. She also had a black choker, with a clock in the center, which was seemingly set to midnight, in a reference to her most recent album.

At one point, Taylor also posed with her “Snow on the Beach” collaborator Lana Del Rey. While Taylor stunning white, Lana went for a long, black dress at the award show. The two singers were also seated together inside the arena. Once inside the show, host Trevor Noah also had a hilarious joke about Taylor and her support for Travis Kelce.

Taylor is up for six awards this year, including the major categories Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year for her song “Anti-Hero” in the first two categories and album Midnights in the latter. She’s also up for Best Pop Solo Performance for “Anti-Hero”, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the Ice Spice remix of her song “Karma”, and Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights.

The Grammys fall a week before Taylor’s boyfriend Travis Kelce will compete with the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII. Unfortunately, the tight end isn’t able to attend the ceremony to support his girlfriend. He does have a big game to prepare for after all. “I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she’s nominated for, but I think I got practice on Sunday,” he said in an interview on The Pat McAfee Show. “Or, I think Sunday’s a travel day. I know I got practice on Saturday, but Sunday is a travel day. Unfortunately, I’ve got to get ready for this big old Super Bowl that we got in a week.”

Shortly after the ceremony, Taylor will also pick up on her “Eras Tour” with shows in Japan, beginning on Wednesday, February 7. She has four shows at the Tokyo Dome, wrapping up on February 10. While there hasn’t been an official word on whether or not she’ll be flying back to support Travis at the Super Bowl, many fans have been speculating that she’ll be in the bleachers to cheer him on!