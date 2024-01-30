Taylor Swift Celebrates Travis Kelce’s Win in Sweet Video Posted by Keleigh Teller: ‘Remember This Moment T’

Taylor Swift was having a blast as Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs won against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship on Sunday, January 28. The popstar, 34, was seen looking so excited and celebrating as the Chiefs won in a TikTok shared by her pal Keleigh Teller, 31, on Monday, January 29. Keleigh revealed that even though she’s a Philadelphia Eagles fan, she was rooting for Travis, 34, and the Chiefs in support of her pal. “I said remember this moment T,” she wrote in the caption. “Kylie [Kelce] and I bleed green but we’re out. So Chiefs nation.”

The video, which was set to Taylor’s Speak Now cut “Long Live,” shared a bunch of moments from the game, including people making a toast and lots of hugs and cheering. When the Chiefs won the game, the popstar was seen jumping up and down. She ran around the suite giving people high fives (including Travis’ brother Jason Kelce). Keleigh also included a few photos with their game day squad, including a selfie with Taylor wearing an AFC Champions cap.

@keleighteller I said remember this moment T🥹🥹 Kylie and i bleed green but were out 🦅. so chiefs nation ❤️💥 ♬ Long Live (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift

The Chiefs defeated the Ravens on Sunday, January 28. Travis and the team will face off against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, February 11. After the Chiefs’ win, Taylor ran out on the field and was seen kissing Travis as they celebrated his win. Fans also believed that they heard both the singer and tight end saying “I love you” to one another after the win.

When the Chiefs face off against the 49ers, it will be Travis’ third appearance in the Super Bowl, as well as the second year in a row that he’s competed. The tight end has played on the team through two Super Bowl victories, first in 2020 during Super Bowl LIV (which was also against San Francisco) and in 2023 for Super Bowl LVII, where he competed against his brother and the Eagles. While it’s not confirmed if Taylor will be attending the big game, the next leg of her “Eras Tour” begins in Tokyo on February 7 and runs until February 10, one day before the Super Bowl.