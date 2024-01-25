Grammys 2024 Performers: Billie Eilish, Travis Scott, & More

It wouldn’t be “Music’s Biggest Night” without tons of epic performances by some of the biggest names in the business. The 66th Annual Grammy Awards will be held on Sunday, February 4, and tons of stars are up for the major awards! Ahead of the show, SZA leads the nominees with nine for her record SOS. She’s followed by Victoria Monét, Phoebe Bridgers, and Serben Ghenea, who each have seven nominations. As the night of the ceremony is drawing nearer, the Recording Academy has announced that the likes of Travis Scott and Billie Eilish will take the stage, among many more. More recently, it was announced that Billy Joel would be performing on the show. The Daily Show alum Trevor Noah will also serve as the MC for the show for his fourth year hosting in a row.

Trevor had announced that he’d be hosting the ceremony on his podcast What Now? back in December. “I enjoy the Grammys because I get to watch the show in person and then experience and comment on it in person while it is happening,” he said, via Variety. Of course, Trevor will have tons of excellent performances to watch and comment on. Get to know more about the performers who have been announced so far!

Billy Joel

Billy Joel was announced as a performer at the award show on Thursday, January 25, per Pitchfork. Billy has won five Grammys throughout his career. The Piano Man’s appearance will come just days after releasing his upcoming single “Turn the Lights Back On.” The new song will be his first new pop song since 2007.

Billie Eilish

The Recording Academy announced their first slate of performers on January 15, and one of the first performers announced was former Best New Artist winner Billie Eilish, per Pitchfork. This year, Billie is up for six awards, and most of them are for her track “What Was I Made For?” which she wrote for Barbie. While she’s also up for her feature on Labrinth’s “Never Felt So Alone,” Billie will likely be performing “What Was I Made For?”

Olivia Rodrigo

Another former Best New Artist winner, Olivia Rodrigo was also one of the first performers announced. Like Billie, she’s also up for six awards, many of them for her excellent sophomore record Guts. Olivia’s second record has already had tons of hits for her songs like “vampire” and “get him back!” and it seems possible that she could perform quite a few different numbers from the album. She’s gotten to perform tons of tracks for various TV performances and past award shows like the 2023 MTV VMAs, where she performed both of the aforementioned hits. She’s performed a few other songs from the record on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Saturday Night Live, and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa is not only yet another past Best New Artist winner, but she’s also another performer. The singer is nominated for Song of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media for her track “Dance the Night,” from Barbie. Given that it’s the only song that she’s nominated for this year, it seems safe to assume that Dua will perform “Dance the Night.”

Burna Boy

The second batch of performers was announced on Monday, January 22, via Pitchfork. Nigerian rapper Burna Boy is no stranger to the Grammys. He won the Best Global Music Album award in 2021, and he’s also had nominations in 2020 and 2023. He’s up for four awards this year for a handful of tracks and his album I Told Them… Given the variety of his nominations, it seems possible that he could perform a number of his different tracks.

Travis Scott

Travis received his ninth nomination this year for Best Rap Album for his record Utopia. The rapper had dropped his long-awaited follow-up to 2019’s Astroworld in July 2023. With 19 tracks on the album, Travis certainly has a lot to choose from for his performance.

Luke Combs

Luke Combs was announced as another featured performer in the second set. The country music star is only nominated for one award for Best Country Solo Performance for his cover of Tracy Chapman’s 1988 hit “Fast Car.” When Tracy released the original song, she received three Grammy nominations for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance. She won in the third category. Since “Fast Car” is Luke’s only nomination, it seems a safe guess that he’ll perform the cover.