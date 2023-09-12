Olivia Rodrigo Sparkles in Plunging Silver Dress at 2023 MTV Video Music Awards: Photos

Image Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Olivia Rodrigo, 20, was a goddess in silver as she walked the red carpet at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in New Jersey on Sept. 12. The “vampire” songstress dressed to impress in a floor-length sleeveless silver dress ahead of the ceremony. Olivia’s ensemble featured a bedazzled sparkle design throughout and a low-cut design front and center.

She made sure to match her accessories to her dress and opted for several silver rings across her left hand. The rings notably read “GUTS” which is the title of her most recent album that she dropped on Sept. 8. The brunette beauty styled her long tresses straight down with a middle part and added dainty silver droplet earrings to tie the entire look together.

The 20-year-old took to Instagram a few moments after she walked the red carpet to share a carousel of photos of her stunning gown. “built like a mother and a total machine!!!!” she captioned the set of snapshots of her sparkly number. The first slide put an emphasis on her rings, meanwhile, the second slide showed off the revealing cutout in the back of her dress.

Many of Olivia’s 33.8 million followers took to the comments to applaud her on the look. “gorgeous wow,” one of her fans gushed, while another added, “oh my god you are everything.” One admirer couldn’t help but suggest that Olivia is set to take home several awards at the ceremony. “mother abt [sic] to take home another handful of awards,” they penned, while another chimed in with, “built like the princess of pop.”

As the fan mentioned, Olivia is nominated for several awards at the 2023 VMAs! The pop sensation was given nods in the following categories: Video of The Year (“Vampire”), Song of The Year (“Vampire”), Best Pop (“Vampire”), Best Cinematography (“Vampire”), and Best Editing (“Vampire”). Throughout her relatively new career, Olivia has already proved her success with a total of three VMAs under her belt. At the 2021 VMAs Olivia took home the highly-coveted Best New Artist trophy.