Olivia Rodrigo Reveals Her Relationship Status After Dropping Breakup Song ‘Vampire’

Olivia Rodrigo played coy when asked if she was still single during an interview with Vogue, which was released on July 6. “I don’t know!” she laughed, while gesturing with a ‘so-so’ hand signal. “I don’t kiss and tell.” Interest in Olivia’s personal life sky-rocketed after the release of her first single, “Driver’s License,” and subsequent debut album in 2021.

“It’s an interesting thing to think about,” she admitted. “I understand it. I could sit here and be like, ‘I don’t get why people do that,’ but I do it so often.” Olivia’s first album is rumored to be about her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star, Joshua Bassett, although Olivia has never confirmed the subjects of her breakup songs. Following their split, she went on to date producer Adam Faze, and was linked to Zack Bia during the spring and summer of 2022.

On June 30, Olivia released the debut single, “Vampire,” off her upcoming second album, Guts. “Vampire” is another breakup track, which fans have speculated is about Zack Bia. The song is a representation of what’s to come on the rest of the record, which Olivia said is “about figuring stuff out, about failures, and successes and making mistakes.”

Even though Olivia didn’t get into specifics about her current love life, she did dish about what she wants from the future. “I’m so excited to experience motherhood one of these days,” she shared. “I think about it all the time.”

Olivia also isn’t afraid to speak out on hot-button issues. She previously visited the White House to urge young people to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and in her Vogue interview, she spoke out about the Supreme Court overturning Roe vs. Wade. “I think it’s sickening,” she admitted. “It’s so scary. It’s such a terrifying reality.” Olivia’s sophomore album is due out on Sept. 8, 2023.