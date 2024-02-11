Taylor Swift Cheers On Travis Kelce at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas: Photos

She made it! Taylor Swift, 34, arrived at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on February 11 to cheer on Travis Kelce, 34, one day after she performed her Eras Tour in Tokyo, Japan. The “Anti-Hero” singer flew across the world to make it to the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, just as fans expected her to do. Taylor attended the game with pals Blake Lively and Ice Spice and her mom Andrea Swift. They sat in a suite with Travis’ brother Jason Kelce and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce.

Taylor wore a WEAR by Erin Andrews red bomber jacket with the Chiefs logo and the number 60 on the back in honor of the year the team was created (1960). She also rocked a black cropped corset and crystal-slit jeans. As an ode to her boyfriend, Taylor had on a #87 necklace for Travis’ jersey number. The Grammy Award winner sported red lipstick and wore her blonde hair in a high ponytail.

She's here. Taylor Swift has arrived at Allegiant Stadium for Super Bowl LVIII. pic.twitter.com/dYGYpt2dQ0 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 11, 2024

Including the Super Bowl, Taylor has been to 13 Chiefs game this NFL season to support her man. Taylor went to her first game at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, and from there she dedicated nearly every Sunday to sitting in a suite with friends and family while watching Travis play. When the Chiefs won the AFC Championship to advance to the Super Bowl on January 28, Taylor went on the field and hugged and kissed Travis in front of the cameras. Taylor even told her boyfriend, “I love you,” during the romantic moment.

There’s been rumors that Travis and Taylor will get engaged at the Super Bowl, even though they’ve been dating for less than a year. During a press conference on February 5, a reporter subtly brought up the rumored proposal by asking Travis if there were any other rings on his mind, besides a Super Bowl ring, but the tight end made it clear he’s only thinking about the game. “I’m focused on getting this ring. That’s all my mind’s focused on right now,” he said.

While Travis tries to avoid talking about Taylor in interviews, he did open up about their romance in a WSJ. Magazine piece back in November. The all-star athlete told the publication that he’s “never dated anyone” like Taylor before, and explained that he isn’t intimidated by her fame. “I’m not running away from any of it. The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life,” he said. “When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange.”

Taylor talked about Travis for the first time publicly in her Time 2023 Person of the Year interview in December. The “Love Story” singer, who was private in her last relationship with Joe Alwyn, said that she doesn’t feel the need to hide things with Travis. “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she explained. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”