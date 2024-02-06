Travis Kelce Reacts to Taylor Swift Engagement Rumors at Super Bowl Press Conference

Even while focusing on the Super Bowl, plenty of fans want to know about Travis Kelce’s future plans with Taylor Swift. Since the couple started dating, engagement rumors have popped up from time to time, but the Kansas City Chiefs player, 34, admitted that he only has one ring in mind, during a press conference ahead of Super Bowl LVIII. Travis seemed in good spirits as a reporter asked him about engagement rumors on Monday, February 5.

The reporter got cheeky and asked if there were any other rings on the tight end’s mind, besides a Super Bowl ring, and he explained that the big game was his sole focus. “I’m focused on getting this ring. That’s all my mind’s focused on right now,” he said.

Since Travis and Taylor started dating, many fans have speculated about whether the pair are going to get engaged. While many fans are certainly rooting for their relationship to succeed, it does appear that they’ll have to wait until after the big game to see about their future.

While Travis is gearing up to compete for his third Super Bowl ring, Taylor was a big winner at Music’s Biggest Night on Sunday, February 4. The popstar took home awards for Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year for her album Midnights. While he wasn’t able to attend, the tight end shared how proud he was of his girlfriend in an interview with People. “She’s unbelievable,” he said. “I told her I’ll have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with hardware, too.”

At the award show, Taylor also surprised fans when she announced that her new album The Tortured Poets Department will be out on April 19. After announcing the upcoming record, Travis has revealed that he’s heard a couple of tracks, and told Swifties that it’s an “unbelievable” album. “I can’t wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops,” he said.