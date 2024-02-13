Taylor Swift Posts First Video of Travis Kelce in Hilarious Moment From Super Bowl After-Party

Never in her wildest dreams did Taylor Swift envision her parents clubbing with her — but lo and behold, it happened! The 34-year-old pop icon shared her first social media video of boyfriend Travis Kelce at a Super Bowl LVIII after-party, and they brought her mom, Andrea Swift, and dad, Scott Swift, along for the night.

“Accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life,” Taylor captioned a TikTok video on Monday, February 12, shortly after the Super Bowl. Travis, 34, was seen at the beginning of the clip in a packed night club. Taylor then panned the camera over the reveal her parents smiling and enjoying drinks while she wrote across the video, “It’s a friends and family party they said. Bring your parents they said.”

Swifties reacted to Taylor’s candid video in the comments section, shocked that the “Karma” singer finally posted a video to her account.

@taylorswift accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life ♬ original sound – Taylor Swift

“TRAVIS’ FIRST APPEARANCE ON TAYLOR’S ACCOUNT???? OHHH THIS IS GOOD I’M OBSESSED,” one fan commented. “I watched this multiple times before I realized it was ACTUALLY Taylor Swift,” another wrote, while a separate user chimed in, “Same, I was like nah, this isn’t THE Taylor, then. I realized the blue check.”

Others also commended Andrea and Scott for tagging along. Flavor Flav commented, “Mom + Papa for the win.”

It was a night to remember for the athlete and the recording artist. In other viral social media clips, attendees captured the couple kissing and dancing to a few of Taylor’s songs, including “Love Story.”

Taylor and her parents — in addition to Travis’ family — cheered on the football tight end during Sunday night’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Though the 49ers had the upper hand in the first quarter, the Chiefs fought back and ended up winning in overtime. This was the their second consecutive Super Bowl victory.

After defeating the 49ers, Travis and his teammates celebrated on the field. Taylor joined everyone to congratulate her favorite player, and they were even seen sharing a kiss. Cameras, of course, swarmed the pair, but they didn’t let the attention bother them.

The “Cruel Summer” hitmaker flew all the way from Tokyo to Las Vegas to watch Travis’ game. She is currently in the middle of the international leg of her Eras Tour. Her next stop is in Melbourne, Australia, on February 16.