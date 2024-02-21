Travis Kelce Reportedly Flies to Australia to See Taylor Swift Perform After Super Bowl Win

Travis Kelce is about to touch down in Sydney, Australia, soon to watch his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, perform in her Eras Tour, a new report claimed. The 34-year-old Super Bowl champ is flying a private jet all the way over to the country, where Taylor’s first show is scheduled to kick off on Friday, February 23.

Page Six reported on Wednesday, February 21, that Travis boarded a private plane that day to travel to Australia. He is expected to land early in the morning because of the time difference, the outlet noted.

Just yesterday, Travis was spotted in Las Vegas playing golf at The Wynn, which sparked online speculation over whether or not he was planning on seeing the “Love Story” artist, 34, perform this week. However, Travis’ dad, Ed Kelce, teased that his son was thinking about visiting Australia soon.

“Well, look, we spoke after the Super Bowl, and I asked him, ‘Are you going to take off for Sydney?’ And he seemed keen,” Ed told The Sydney Morning Herald. “He said he’d really like to see Sydney and Singapore, but he wasn’t sure because he has commitments.”

Taylor is scheduled to perform in Sydney from February 23 through February 26, and she will then be in Singapore from March 2 through March 9. Sabrina Carpenter is the opening act at Taylor’s Sydney and Singapore shows.

Now that Travis is en route to support Taylor, this wouldn’t be the first time that Swifties will see the athlete at one of her shows. Last year, while she was performing on the South American leg of her international tour, Taylor gave Travis a sweet shout-out while performing “Karma.”

Instead of singing the song’s original lyrics, “Karma is the guy on the screen / Coming straight home to me,” the Grammy Award winner sang, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs / Coming straight home to me.”

According to multiple fan-captured social media videos from that concert, Travis was seen dancing next to Taylor’s dad, Scott Swift, as Taylor brought the house down.

After Taylor was spotted attending her first Chiefs game in September 2023, she and Travis have supported each other whenever they’ve had the chance. After the football tight end saw her perform in South America, the “Cruel Summer” singer cheered on her boyfriend at the Super Bowl when the Chiefs took on the San Francisco 49ers on February 11.

Since Taylor has been the ultimate jet-setter amid her romance, Travis was heard thanking her for traveling from her show in Japan to Las Vegas to see him play in the year’s biggest football game.

“Thank you for coming, baby. Thank you for the support,” the NFL star was heard saying while hugging her on the field following the Super Bowl. “How did you do that? Thank you for coming. Thank you for making it halfway across the world.”