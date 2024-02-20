Travis Kelce Is ‘Keen’ on Visiting Australia During Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ Shows, Ed Kelce Claims

Could Travis Kelce make another international trip to see Taylor Swift in concert? According to his dad, Ed Kelce, the 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end would “really like” to visit the locations that the 34-year-old pop star is performing in soon for her Eras Tour.

Ed revealed to The Sydney Morning Herald that he and Travis discussed his possible travel plans after the Chiefs won the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers.

“Well, look, we spoke after the Super Bowl, and I asked him, ‘Are you going to take off for Sydney?’ And he seemed keen,” Ed explained during the interview that was published on Tuesday, February 20. “He said he’d really like to see Sydney and Singapore, but he wasn’t sure because he has commitments.”

Taylor will be performing in Sydney, Australia, from February 23 through the 26, and she will be in Singapore from March 2 through the 9. Sabrina Carpenter is the opening act for the “Love Story” artist.

🚨| Travis Kelce’s heartwarming reaction to Taylor Swift’s “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs” lyric at tonight’s show of ‘The Eras Tour’ in Buenos Aires, Argentina! pic.twitter.com/oKt1Sl4nD5 — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) November 12, 2023

During Ed’s interview, the dad of Travis and Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce also joked that he “almost” watched Taylor’s Eras Tour film, but it was “like three hours long,” which is a “little much” for him.

Ed also explained that since Taylor and Travis each have their own hectic lifestyles, they will need to work hard on making time to see one another. “They just need to find their way together,” he concluded.

While Swifties will just have to wait and see whether or not “the guy from the Chiefs” is coming to Australia, this wouldn’t be the first time that Travis has attended one of her concerts. Last year, the athlete was spotted cheering Taylor on from the crowd at one of her South America performances alongside her dad, Scott Swift. The pair made headlines after that night because Taylor switched the lyrics of her song, “Karma,” to give him a sweet shout-out.

Afterward, Taylor opened up about their relationship for the first time in her TIME “Person of the Year” cover story. During the interview, the Grammy Award winner explained that she and the two-time Super Bowl champion are supporting each other’s careers however they can.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there, and we don’t care,” Taylor said. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”