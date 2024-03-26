Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Reportedly Had an L.A. Gym to Themselves While Members Waited ‘Outside’

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tried to squeeze in as much time together as possible last weekend. After they enjoyed a sushi date at Nobu Malibu, the 34-year-old celebrities got a local Los Angeles gym to themselves for a private workout, according to a new report.

Daily Mail reported that Taylor and Travis shut down the West Hollywood DogPound gym, causing gym members to wait “outside for two hours.”

Last week, multiple outlets reported that the A-listers took a vacation to the Bahamas. Per PEOPLE, the getaway was a “much-needed” trip for Travis and Taylor after jet-setting around the world over the past few months.

“They vacationed in the Bahamas for several days,” a source told the outlet. “It was a much-needed break for both of them. They very much enjoyed it. They are so happy together.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoy a swing ride on vacation in the Bahamas (via TMZ) pic.twitter.com/fDMeugRde6 — Poo Crave (@Poo_Crave) March 25, 2024

Since February, the Kansas City Chiefs player and the pop star have traveled far and wide to see each other. That month, Taylor flew from Tokyo to Las Vegas to cheer on her man during the Super Bowl. Travis knew how much it took for Taylor to show up, and he was heard thanking her on the field following the game.

“Thank you for coming, baby. Thank you for the support,” he said while embracing the “Karma” artist. “How did you do that? Thank you for coming. Thank you for making it halfway across the world.”

Later that month, the football player flew back and forth from the U.S. to multiple countries to see Taylor’s Eras Tour concerts. From Australia to Singapore, the pair were spotted together in between her shows and afterward.

Since going public with their romance in September last year, the busy couple have made the effort to support one another endeavors. In December 2023, Taylor doubled down on that sentiment during her TIME “Person of the Year” interview.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she told the publication. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”