Taylor Swift Passionately Kisses Travis Kelce After Singapore ‘Eras Tour’ Concert in New Video

The love story continues! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have maintained their sweet post-Eras Tour show tradition by sharing a kiss after the show. Following her Friday, March 8, performance in Singapore, Taylor, 34, was seen by enthusiastic fans running up to give Travis, 34, a hug and a passionate kiss.

The sweet moment was captured by Swifties in a new Instagram video. Travis was seen standing by the exit, waiting for his girlfriend to join him. Soon enough, Taylor ran up to give him a huge hug and kiss. The crowd erupted into cheers upon seeing the adorable exchange between the real-life Romeo and Juliet.

Fans have seen the pair share this exchange at several of her Eras Tour shows so far.

Throughout the night, Travis was caught on camera dancing and vibing to Taylor’s performances. From “Ready for It” to “Look What You Made Me Do,” the football tight end couldn’t help but dance to his girlfriend’s epic concert.

The fan-favorite couple‘s reunion comes just days after Travis supported his brother, Jason Kelce, as he announced his retirement from the NFL. Fans wondered whether or not Travis was planning to fly to Singapore amidst Jason’s departure from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Last month, Travis traveled to Australia to watch the “Lover” singer perform. They even enjoyed sightseeing in Sydney during Taylor’s day off, as the two were photographed on a date at the local zoo.

Travis recalled the highly publicized atmosphere during their outing while speaking with Jason, 36, on a recent episode of their podcast, “New Heights.”

“There were full-on helicopters just flying around,” he said. “They helicoptered us. Well, not us — Taylor. … This is all because Taylor is the biggest and the best thing possible.”

The athlete and the pop star quickly became Hollywood’s most popular couple in late 2023. The buzz surrounding their relationship was, initially, because of Taylor’s dedicated fan base, but the scrutiny exploded as the two kept showing up for one another’s endeavors. Taylor attended most of Travis’ football games this past season, and Travis has cheered her on during her tour.

Travis previously opened up about the constant attention he and Taylor receive during his interview with WSJ. Magazine in November 2023.

“The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life,” he noted. “When she acts like that, I better not be the one acting all strange.”