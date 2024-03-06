Travis Kelce Is Reportedly Flying to Singapore to See Girlfriend Taylor Swift Perform

It looks like Travis Kelce is jetting back overseas to cheer on Taylor Swift as she performs in Singapore this week. The 34-year-old football tight end is reportedly on his way to cheer on his girlfriend, according to a Cleveland resident who claims to have spoken to Travis’ manager.

“Great catching up with @dreeanes at the Cavs game tonight,” Eric Flannery tweeted on Tuesday, March 5. “Former @SEHS_BASKETBALL player and now the Kelce’s manager, doing a great job!! Heading out to Taylor Swift concert tomorrow in Singapore — safe travels!!”

Great catching up with @dreeanes at the Cavs game tonight. Former @SEHS_BASKETBALL player and now the Kelce’s manager, doing a great job!! Heading out to Taylor Swift concert tomorrow in Singapore-safe travels!! pic.twitter.com/criGDApGX6 — Eric Flannery (@CoachFlan) March 6, 2024

Last month, Travis traveled to Sydney, Australia, to see Taylor, 34, perform another one of her Eras Tour shows. He even arrived before the concert kicked off so that they could spend time together. The athlete and the pop star were spotted by local media outlets on a date at the zoo.

The Kansas City Chiefs player has made it a point to support his girlfriend’s successful music career. In November 2023, Travis traveled to Argentina to see her perform. One night, Taylor gave her beau a lyrical shout-out while singing her hit “Karma.” Instead of singing, “Karma is the guy on the screen,” the Grammy Award winner sang, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs.”

Taylor has also been Travis’ biggest fan. She was seen attending most of his football games throughout the 2023-2024 season. In fact, she flew back to the U.S. from Japan to watch Travis compete in the Super Bowl. One day beforehand, Taylor was performing her tour in Tokyo, but she managed to pull off the long trip to Las Vegas, where the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers on February 11.

Even Travis was shocked that the “Lover” songstress made it to Vegas. After greeting his girlfriend on the field following the Chiefs’ win, the Super Bowl champ was heard saying, “Thank you for coming, baby. Thank you for the support. How did you do that? Thank you for coming. Thank you for making it halfway across the world.”

Since the pair have made the effort to show up for one another, Taylor gave fans insight into her relationship with Travis during her 2023 TIME “Person of the Year” interview.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Taylor explained to the publication. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”