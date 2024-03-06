Why Is Jason Kelce Retiring From the NFL? He Explains to Brother Travis

Jason Kelce has officially hung up his football gear. The now-former NFL center, 36, announced his retirement after playing with the Philadelphia Eagles for more than a decade. In a tearful March 4, 2024, press conference, Jason detailed his decision while recollecting his best memories with the team.

“So, this all brings us here to today where I announce that I am retiring from the NFL, after 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles,” he concluded. “And today, I must admit, I am officially overrated. Vastly overrated. It took a lot of hard work and determination getting here. I have been the underdog my entire career and I mean this when I say it, I wish I still was.”

Travis Kelce CRIES as His Brother Jason Kelce Announces NFL Retirement | E! News pic.twitter.com/j8XPB8t1sl — Breakingnews (@janetking851241) March 5, 2024

Why Did Jason Kelce Retire?

After his emotional announcement, Jason sat down with his brother, Travis Kelce, to talk about his decision to leave the NFL on their “New Heights” podcast. Since the brothers played for rival teams — Travis serving as the Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end – their brotherly bond was a highlight for football fans everywhere.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Jason revealed to his brother. “I’ve debated retiring for the last few seasons, so I think it got to the point where I knew that that’s what I wanted to do.”

He then confessed that “in previous years,” he would “reach out to other guys” and ask, “Hey, how do you know when you want to stop playing?”

“The reality was, it was more firm than it’s ever been this year that I just don’t think physically I can compete at the level that I want to anymore,” Jason clarified. He went on to describe the pain he has endured, affirming that his reason for retiring was due to physical changes.

“My elbow and my knees, it’s just gotten to the point where the deterioration and the recovery from that deterioration hasn’t really manifested on game day yet, but I know it’s gonna start doing that,” Jason continued. “I’m hard on myself, and if I go out there and I’m not the player that I want to be, it will crush me. So, I feel very confident in the decision I’ve made. I know it’s time. I’ve had a really good run, but that’s the biggest reason why.”

While noting that he will always “want to go out on game day and play, and want to compete,” he emphasized that the “physical portion” of the sport is “not something” he can do and “be happy about it” anymore.

How Long Did Jason Play Football?

Jason has been playing football his whole life, including throughout high school and college. He was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2011 and played with the same team throughout his professional career.

What Did Travis Kelce Say About Jason’s Retirement?

Travis Kelce emotional during Jason Kelce’s retirement press conference. A beautiful moment to see Jason’s family going through this with him. He is looking at them often throughout the speech #Eagles pic.twitter.com/ieIqxDRGt4 — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) March 4, 2024

While Jason delivered his retirement speech, Travis was visibly emotional. Following the difficult press conference, Travis grew tearful again on “New Heights” after Jason explained why he stepped down from the NFL.

“It was a fun-ass journey to watch,” Travis said while fighting back tears. “Like I said yesterday, man, I just appreciate you showing me the way and bringing us all along the journey with ya, big guy.”

Travis also admitted that he and Jason “did not talk much” about Jason’s impending retirement.