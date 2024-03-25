Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Spotted on Malibu Date After Tropical Vacation

From the Bahamas to California, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have made it a point to spend as much time together as possible. The A-list pair were spotted on a date at upscale celebrity hotspot Nobu in Malibu over the weekend, according to a new social media video. In the clip, Taylor, 34, was seen wearing sunglasses and a light blue long-sleeved tee, and Travis, 34, sported a beige shirt as they talked over lunch.

Swifties, of course, were elated to see their favorite couple back in the states after they were previously spotted in the Bahamas on a tropical getaway. Gossip blogger DeuxMoi reported the news, and an insider told PEOPLE that the vacay was a “much-needed” trip for the Kansas City Chiefs player and the “Karma” singer.

“They vacationed in the Bahamas for several days,” the outlet reported. “It was a much-needed break for both of them. They very much enjoyed it. They are so happy together.”

The past few months have been busy for Taylor and Travis. From February to March, the athlete flew around the world to see his girlfriend perform multiple shows in her international Eras Tour. He visited Taylor in Sydney and Singapore recently. The two even managed to squeeze in a few dates during Taylor’s short breaks.

Amid her worldwide tour in February, Taylor jetted from Tokyo to Las Vegas to cheer Travis on during the Super Bowl. After the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in a dramatic game, the pop star was photographed congratulating her favorite football player on the field. Their moment was recorded by several onlookers, one of whom captured Travis thanking Taylor for making it “halfway across the world” for him.

“Thank you for coming, baby. Thank you for the support,” the football tight end was heard saying as he hugged the Grammy Award winner. “How did you do that? Thank you for coming. Thank you for making it halfway across the world.”

Taylor and Travis have become the ultimate jet-setting couple. Ever since they went public with their romance in September 2023 — when Taylor attended her first Chiefs game — they have made an effort to travel far and wide to see each other. Throughout the entire football season, the “Love Story” singer went to several Chiefs games around the country, and Travis flew to South America for the Eras Tour in late 2023.