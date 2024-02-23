Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Kiss as He Supports Her at Eras Tour Show in Sydney

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift continue to be couple goals! The Super Bowl champion, 34, flew to Sydney, Australia to watch his pop star girlfriend, 34, perform her Eras Tour, and they had the sweetest embrace after the show. In a clip posted to Twitter, Taylor ran over to Travis and gave him a big kiss on the lips, as they walked out of Accor Stadium together on Friday, February 23. The “Swifties” in the audience went crazy as they watched the couple’s adorable PDA moment.

🚨| Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after tonight's show of 'The Eras Tour'! #SydneyTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/F2tJXLWzm2 — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) February 23, 2024

Earlier in the night, fans filmed Travis arriving at the stadium for Taylor’s first show in Sydney. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end wore a blue T-shirt with matching shorts, as well as friendship bracelets on both his wrists as a shoutout to the “Anti-Hero” singer. Travis waved to Taylor’s fans as he walked to the VIP section where he watched the concert with his friend Ross Travis. Katy Perry, Rita Ora, and Taika Waititi also sat in the VIP section at the show.

TRAVIS KELCE TRADING BRACELETS WITH SWIFTIES THIS IS SO WHOLESOME 😭 pic.twitter.com/p9NvnGukSY — ✩ CEL ✩ (@moonlithoax) February 23, 2024

Travis flew out to Australia on Thursday, February 22, and he and Taylor spent the day at the Sydney Zoo. The lovebirds had their arms wrapped around each other as they strolled through the zoo, as seen in footage captured by local outlet news.com.au. Taylor and Travis took selfies together and held hands during their private tour. The “Love Story” singer was also at the zoo the day before her boyfriend arrived in Sydney.

Since they started dating in the fall, Taylor and Travis have been so supportive of each other’s careers. Travis went to see Taylor in concert for the first time after they became a couple in Argentina in November 2023. During the performance, Taylor sweetly changed a lyric in her song “Karma” to reference the football player. More recently, Taylor flew from Tokyo to Las Vegas to support Travis at Super Bowl LVIII. The Grammy Award winner joined Travis on the field to celebrate the Chiefs beating the San Francisco 49ers. Travis was heard thanking Taylor in a video shared by the NFL for “making it halfway across the world” to see his game.

While Taylor is usually private about her love life, she’s made it a point to not hide her relationship with Travis like she did with ex Joe Alwyn. “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” the singer said in her TIME 2023 Person of the Year interview in December. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other,” she added.