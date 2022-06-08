Taika Waititi: 5 Things To Know About Rita Ora’s Fiance After Reported Engagement

Taika Waititi, 46, is known for often making groundbreaking movies behind the camera, but a year ago, he stepped into a big spotlight when he started dating Rita Ora, 31. The filmmaker is now reportedly engaged to the singer after they recently gave each other almost “simultaneous” proposals, and are planning a “low-key” wedding. “This isn’t about them doing a big showy thing and crowing about it beforehand,” a source told the UK Sun. “It’s just about them being in love and deciding the time is right to formalize their relationship. They couldn’t be happier.”

Find out more about Taika and his highly successful career in the entertainment industry below.

He’s a director, actor, and comedian.

Taika, who is originally from New Zealand, started his career in the late 1990s and went on to develop and star in various films, television series, and short films. Some of his most popular directed-films include Boy, Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit, and Thor: Love and Thunder. His popular directed-television shows include Flight of the Conchords, The Inbetweeners, and What We Do in the Shadows. As an actor, he’s appeared in many of his own films and others like The Suicide Squad and Free Guy.

Rita Ora poses for photographers upon arrival at the Brit Awards in London, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. Rita Ora flashes underboob getting off of a boat in Ibiza. The English singer, the songwriter was wearing a black bikini with leopard print midi-skirt and black Gucci loafers, She accessorized with multiple gold necklaces and black sunglasses

Taika’s red carpet debut with Rita was at ‘The Suicide Squad’ premiere.

The talented star had a small role in the film and showed up to the star-studded event with Rita as they donned impressive outfits. They were all smiles while posing and holding onto each other in front of the cameras. Rita wore a white blazer-style mini dress and heels and he wore a gray suit without a tie and black shoes.

Taika has won many prestigious awards for his work.

Some of the awards include an Academy Award, BAFTA Award, and even a Grammy Award for a film’s soundtrack. He’s also been nominated for many other awards over the years, including Primetime Emmy Awards.

He has two children.

Taika was married to film producer Chelsea Winstanley from 2011 until 2018 and they share two daughters together. They are Te Hinekahu, 10, and Matewa Kiritapu, 6, and he sometimes posts adorable snapshots of them along with loving captions to Instagram on special days, like their birthdays. “Happy Birthday, Matewa, my love and baby doppelganger. Now you are six. Wowee. May your rampage through life continue and god help anyone who stands in your way. #leoseason 🔥❤️🦁,” one of his posts for his youngest child read.