Rita Ora Reportedly Marries Taika Waititi In London

Rita Ora is now a married woman, according to a new report! The Sun claims the 31-year-old British singer secretly married New Zealand film director Taika Waititi, 46, after a year and a half of dating, in what a source for the outlet described as an “intimate” ceremony. HollywoodLife has reached out to their reps for comment but hasn’t confirmed yet.

“It was a really intimate ceremony and super special for everyone there,” the source reportedly told The Sun. “Their nearest and dearest can see how madly in love they are. Despite living in the spotlight, Rita is determined to keep the relationship as private as possible and didn’t want to make a big song and dance about the wedding.”

The outlet also claims they will be having another, much more high-profile celebration. “A big, showbiz-style bash is planned to celebrate, but don’t expect to see it being flogged to the highest-bidding magazine,” the source reportedly told the publication. Meanwhile, they continued, Rita is back to business. “Rita’s already back in the studio working on her third album, with her latest session being with Ava Max and Noah Cyrus’ writer Rollo.”

View Related Gallery Rita Ora -- Pics Of The Singer Rita Ora poses for photographers upon arrival at the Brit Awards in London, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) London, UNITED KINGDOM - Rita Ora was seen wearing a risque outfit as she wears a see-through dress to dinner in London at Soho House In Soho. Rita was seen looking elegant as she attended the aftershow party for the movie THOR. Pictured: Rita Ora BACKGRID USA 5 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: HARRIS / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Rita and Taika first made their rumored romance official in Aug. 2021, about three months after first sparking dating rumors. They finally confirmed that their relationship was the real deal when they attended The Suicide Squad premiere together. Since then, the pair have enjoyed many special moments together, including Taika’s 46th birthday party over the summer. That event is where Rita made the romance Instagram official.

As fans may recall, Rita and Taika’s romance really blew up in May 2021, when they were both photographed packing on the PDA with Thor: Love & Thunder star Tessa Thompson in Australia. Taika eventually addressed the buzzed-about photos for the first time in July. “I think, in the world of the Internet, everything goes away pretty quick,” he explained. “And also, is it that big a deal? No, not really. I was doing nothing wrong. It’s fine.”