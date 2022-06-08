Rita Ora & Taika Waititi Are Engaged After 1 Year Of Dating: Report

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi reportedly made almost 'simultaneous' proposals to each other and are planning a 'low-key' ceremony.

June 8, 2022 4:50PM EDT
Rita Ora, 31, and Taika Waititi, 46, are getting ready to say “I do,” according to a new report. The singer and her significant other gave each other almost “simultaneous” proposals and are now planning a “low-key” wedding, The UK Sun reported. Neither one of them have confirmed the news on social media or in a statement, and HollywoodLife has reached out to reps but have yet to receive a response.

“This isn’t about them doing a big showy thing and crowing about it beforehand,” the source told the outlet. “It’s just about them being in love and deciding the time is right to formalize their relationship. They couldn’t be happier.”

Rita and Taika’s reported engagement comes over a year after they first sparked romance rumors. They were photographed getting cozy during an outing in Sydney, Australia, and were also spotted kissing each other and Tessa Thompson on a balcony. Taika, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, later spoke out about the headline-making balcony moment, in an interview.

“I think in the world of the internet, everything goes away pretty quick,” he told the Sydney Morning Herald a few months after the kiss. “And also, ‘Is it that big a deal?’ No, not really. I was doing nothing wrong. It’s fine.”

Rita and Taika made their red carpet debut at The Suicide Squad premiere back in Aug. 2021 and confidently posed together while rocking casually stylish outfits. She wore a white blazer-style mini dress and heels while he donned a dark gray suit without a tie and black shoes. Since then, they’ve also been seen on date nights and often hold hands or show off other PDA that proves they’re closer than ever.

The lovebirds’ reported marriage comes after Taika separated from his then-wife Chelsea Winstanley in March 2020. They share two daughters, including 10-year-old Te Hinekāhu and 6-year-old Matewa Kiritapu. Rita was previously romantically linked to Bruno Mars, Rob Kardashian, A$AP Rocky, Travis Barker, Calvin Harris, and Andrew Garfield.

